‘AGT: All-Stars’ judges gobsmacked when Bello Sisters win superfan vote: ‘I would have never guessed that’

The first episode of “America’s Got Talent: All-Stars” left the judges gobsmacked when the results of the superfan vote were revealed. Instead of fan-favorite ventriloquist Terry Fator advancing to the finale, he was eliminated in favor of acrobats Bello Sister. “I would have never guessed that,” Howie Mandel told fellow “AGT: All-Stars” judges Simon Cowell and Heidi Klum after the winning results were announced on the January 2 premiere.

“You’ve just beaten the best of the best — congratulations,” Simon told the Italian-German acrobatic siblings after Terry Fator walked off the stage. The trio will next appear in the finale, where they’ll vie for the title of “Got Talent” World Champion.

The Bello Sisters previously appeared on “America’s Got Talent” Season 15 where they made it all the way to the finale, placing 6th-10th. However, the women had to compete via pre-taped videos since the Covid-19 pandemic prevented them from traveling to America for the live shows. They always wondered what would have happened if they’d been allowed to compete live on the big stage. “If we had just been there, could we have made it?” they asked the judges when they returned for “All-Stars.”

The Bello sisters performed their newest routine to the track “I Ran” by A Flock Of Seagulls as fire erupted in the background. They contorted their bodies in various eye-popping ways, with the audience screaming in delight every time they changed up their formations. “Look at her leg!” Howie shouted as one of the girls’ legs looked to be buckling under the pressure of holding up the other two sisters.

As for the judges’ critiques, Heidi said she “didn’t want it to stop” and highlighted the Bello Sisters’ “beauty and strength.” Howie called them “exciting and dangerous,” adding they’re the “epitome of women supporting women.” Simon stated the routine was “about as close to perfection” as he’d ever seen. From his spot on the sidelines, host Terry Crews proclaimed the performance was “what ‘All-Stars’ is all about.”

The superfans’ top three acts were Bello Sisters in first, Terry Fator in second and former Golden Buzzer singer Caly Bevier in third. They didn’t get to vote on light-up dance group Light Balance Kids, as that act earned a free ticket to the finale when Howie pressed his Golden Buzzer. The other six contestants who failed to connect with the superfans were poet Aneeshwar Kunchala, comedian/magician Lioz Shem Tov, singer Jeanick Fournier, aerliast Alan Silva, singer Jimmie Herrod and a capella group Berywam.

