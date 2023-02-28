‘AGT: All-Stars’ finale: Simon Cowell promises to ‘be nice’ to Adam Lambert as they reunite 14 years after ‘Idol’

Fourteen years ago during the eighth season of Fox’s “American Idol,” Simon Cowell was one of the people who judged aspiring singer Adam Lambert on a weekly basis. Even though one of Simon’s early critiques of Adam was that he was too theatrical, Simon soon became one of his biggest fans. “Over the entire season, you’ve been one of the best, most original contestants we’ve ever had on the show,” the British judge declared during that show’s 2009 finale. “The hope and whole idea of a show like this is to find a worldwide star, and I truly believe we’ve found that in you.”

Flash-forward to 2023, and the two popular personalities reunited during the season finale of NBC’s “America’s Got Talent: All-Stars.” Simon was seated at the judges’ desk (next to Heidi Klum and Howie Mandel), while Adam was up on the big stage performing his version of “Chandelier” from his new album “High Drama” (alongside Bello Sisters and Aidan Bryant).

After Adam’s “AGT: All-Stars” finale performance, host Terry Crews asked if he’d ever sang next to hand acrobats or aerialists before. The singer joked, “No, and I think these [chunky platform boots] that I wore were kind of a hazard. Because I’m extra tall, and there’s only so high [Aidan] can go up with them.”

Simon then called Adam’s “Chandelier” rendition “amazing” and reminded people that they’ve “known each other a long time.”

“I’m having major deja vu,” Adam interjected as the audience chuckled. “This is too weird.”

Simon smiled and told him, “This time I’m gonna be nice, because Adam, you are honestly one of the nicest people in show business I’ve ever met. Such a star. I’m so proud of everything you’ve achieved. Thank you.”

During Adam’s tenure on “American Idol” Season 8, he stood out for his powerful voice and expert song choices. Indeed, to this day many fans consider his performance of “Mad World” to be one of the best in the show’s 21-year history (watch below). Even though Adam ended up losing that competition to Kris Allen, he has still found wild success in the industry.

Joining Bello Sisters and Aidan Bryant during the “AGT: All-Stars” finale were singer Kodi Lee, singer Tom Ball, ventriloquist Ana-Maria Margean, light-up dance group Light Balance Kids, aerialists Power Duo, chorale group Detroit Youth Choir, saxophonist Avery Dixon, comedian Mike E. Winfield and magician Aidan McCann.

