‘Ahsoka’ trailer: Rosario Dawson returns as Jedi rebel in new Disney+ series [Watch]

The big “Star Wars” news was flying at lightspeed out of Star Wars Celebration in London on Friday morning, including a first look at the forthcoming Disney+ series “Ahsoka” with Rosario Dawson in the title role. The character, who was first introduced in animated form in “Star Wars: The Clone Wars,” appeared in live-action form on both “The Mandalorian” and “The Book of Boba Fett.”

“I’m blown away,” Dawson said of the first “Ahsoka” trailer during Star Wars Celebration. “We’ve got some great surprises for all of you, but today is really special because I’m excited to see some footage — finally! I’m like, ‘If it’s not today, when!’”

You can check out the trailer here:

The show additionally stars Natasha Liu Bordizzo, Eman Esfandi, Mary Elizabeth Winstead, Ray Stevenson, and David Tennant. Genevieve O’Reilly and Diana Lee Inosanto also reprise their roles as Mon Mothma and Morgan Elsbeth, respectively from other “Star Wars” media. Hayden Christensen, who played Anakin Skywalker and Darth Vader in the prequel films and returned to the Star Wars universe for “Obi-Wan Kenobi” last year, will also appear.

“Ahsoka” is scheduled to be released on Disney+ in August 2023.

