Did Aidan Bryant deserve to win ‘America’s Got Talent: All-Stars’? [POLL]

Are you as surprised as we are that aerialist Aidan Bryant was chosen as the first “America’s Got Talent: All-Stars” winner on Monday night. Do you think he deserved to win “AGT: All-Stars” or were you rooting for someone else to take the title? Cast your vote in the poll below and then sound off in the comments section.

When we surveyed viewers before the finale on Feb. 27, they overwhelmingly wanted Kodi Lee to win the first season of this “AGT” spin-off. This inspirational singer, who won the season 14 title, had wowed everyone with his soaring performance of “Biblical” on the final preliminary show.

Lee was one of the four previous “America’s Got Talent” champs to compete on this all-star edition of the NBC programming staple. Among the others was magician Dustin Tavella, who bested Bryant last season on “AGT.” They both competed in the second preliminary round episode, which aired last month.

While Tavella didn’t make it to the finals of “AGT: All-Stars,” Bryant won over the superfans for a place in the top 11. (Detroit Youth Choir got the Golden Buzzer that week). The other Golden Buzzer acts to go straight through to the final were: singer Tom Ball; dance troupe Light Balance Kids; magician Aidan McCann; and stand-up Mike E. Winfield.

The other superfan favorites on the final were: acrobats Bello Sisters; magician Avery Dixon (who was the runner-up), ventriloquist Ana-Maria Margean; and dancers Power Duo.

