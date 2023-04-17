‘Air’: What are the Oscar prospects for Ben Affleck’s latest?

Over Easter weekend, Amazon Studios opened Ben Affleck‘s “Air” nationwide in over 3,300 theaters after the movie received an enormous amount of buzz at its SXSW Film Festival premiere. The movie grossed over $20 million in its first five days and has now grossed over $33 million.

“Air” tells the story of how in 1984 the Nike sneaker company tried to convince 18-year-old basketball star Michael Jordan to endorse their sneakers, taking them from the company with the lowest market share to the highest.

Affleck famously transitioned from often-derided actor to respected director with 2007’s “Gone Baby Gone,” followed by the box office hit “The Town” in 2010, and then eventually 2012’s “Argo,” which won the Oscar for Best Picture. “Air” is Affleck’s first movie as a director since 2016’s “Live by Night,” which wasn’t received nearly as well as his previous efforts.

The critics have gotten behind “Air” in a way that one can probably assume will carry the movie through the year and into the next awards season, but some aspects of the film are getting more attention than others.

“Air” reunites Affleck with Matt Damon, not long after the two of them co-starred in Ridley Scott‘s “The Last Duel” in 2021. Affleck and Damon famously broke onto the scene by winning an Oscar for their screenplay for “Good Will Hunting” in 1998. That’s a good place to start with “Air” because the screenplay written (on spec) by Alex Convery is probably going to remain one of the best original scripts of the year; Convery’s first produced feature screenplay lays the groundwork for everything that Affleck and his talented cast were able to accomplish with this story. (Coincidentally, Chris Terrio‘s Oscar-winning adapted screenplay for “Argo” was his very first produced feature screenplay as well.)

As far as Affleck’s cast – as one might expect, it’s top-notch. The real standout is Damon’s performance as basketball scout Sonny Vaccaro who first pitched the idea of getting Jordan to endorse Nike to company CEO Phil Knight (played by Affleck). Damon is terrific throughout the movie, but he gives one particularly stirring speech to win Jordan over that could bring him his fourth Oscar nomination for acting. Even though he was also nominated for his performance in “Good Will Hunting,” as well as his roles in “Invictus” and “The Martian,” he has yet to win an Oscar outside the one he shared with Affleck.

Equally important to the movie is Viola Davis‘s supporting performance as Jordan’s mother Deloris, who wants to make sure that her son is paid what he deserves. Davis and Damon have two or three absolutely jaw-dropping scenes together that prove why they’re two of the best. Other potential supporting nominees include Emmy winner Jason Bateman from “Ozark” as Nike’s marketing VP and Chris Messina as Jordan’s agent, who is even more about the money than Jordan’s mother.

As far as the crafts of “Air,” the editing by William Goldenberg is important in the pacing of the film and cutting together the various interactions Sonny has both at Nike and with the Jordan family. Goldenberg won his first Oscar (out of five nominations) for his similarly impeccable editing on “Argo.”

Despite being a period piece, it’s hard to see the movie’s subtle costumes or production design getting much attention. Visual effects are also not a craft that really stands out with this film’s focus on the screenplay and performances. Even the cinematography by three-time Oscar winner Robert Richardson (“Hugo,” “The Aviator”) just isn’t as flashy as some of the films he’s shot for Martin Scorsese and Quentin Tarantino.

Meanwhile, “Air” is a good argument for why music supervision needs to be recognized by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences (as it is by the television academy). The soundtrack put together with music supervisor Andrea von Foerster (who also assumes that role on shows like “Yellowstone” and “Tulsa King”) is likely to be a popular favorite for fans of ‘80s music.

That said, Amazon’s best bets with “Air” are probably going to be its original screenplay and some of its acting performances, although of course we have to bear in mind that this year’s Oscar nominations are over nine months away, and a lot can change in that time.

