Alan Ruck (‘Succession’) ascends into Emmy predictions for final season

Almost all of the main members of “Succession’s” Roy family have received Emmy nominations through the years: patriarch Logan (Brian Cox), siblings Kendall (Jeremy Strong), Roman (Kieran Culkin) and Shiv (Sarah Snook), Shiv’s husband Tom (Matthew Macfadyen), cousin Greg (Nicholas Braun), mother Caroline (Harriet Walter) and uncle Ewan (James Cromwell). Left out of the Emmy party until now has been eldest son Connor (Alan Ruck). But all of that is predicted to change this year, as Ruck has ascended into Gold Derby’s Emmy predictions for the final season of “Succession.”

Ruck’s appearance in Best Drama Supporting Actor comes as Culkin exits that race and instead tries his luck up in Best Drama Actor. Culkin is a two-time supporting nominee for this role, losing to Billy Crudup (“The Morning Show”) in 2020 and Macfadyen in 2022, so it’s possible Emmy voters will simply choose to swap out one Roy brother for another.

In the final episodes of HBO’s megahit, Ruck is arguably having his best season yet. His character continues running for President (despite only having 1% support), he deals with the emotional death of his father Logan, and he gets married to the much younger Willa (Justine Lupe) aboard a beautiful (and empty) yacht.

Ruck’s biggest competition in his supporting actor category looks to be from co-star Macfadyen, who has leading 9/2 odds to win a bookend trophy. Other likely Emmy nominees include F. Murray Abraham (“The White Lotus”) at 7/1 odds, Giancarlo Esposito (“Better Call Saul”) at 15/2 odds, Matt Smith (“House of the Dragon”) at 10/1 odds, John Lithgow (“The Old Man”) at 14/1 odds, Nicholas Braun (“Succession”) at 15/1 odds and Jonathan Pryce (“The Crown”) at 18/1 odds.

Regarding how Connor reacted to Logan’s death, Ruck told Entertainment Weekly, “I don’t think I would have burst into tears immediately, and been inconsolable, and a big puddle on the ground. I just think it was a moment of shock,. This is the thing that has been foremost in Connor’s mind, I’ve got to get the old man to be proud of me, I’ve got to get the old man to admire me, to say ‘well done,’ to put his arm around me and tell me that he loves me. That’s what he’s desperate [for]. They all do, they all want that. But this is what he’s wanted forever, and it wasn’t going to happen in the business world, because Connor has no aptitude for that, and that’s the only thing that mattered to the old man, right? I just think it was a moment of being stunned and he just kind of blurted out a naked truth.”

Ruck won a Screen Actors Guild Award last year as part of the “Succession” ensemble, but a potential Emmy bid would be his first major solo nomination. Find out if he makes the cut when the nominations are announced July 12.

