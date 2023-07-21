Alex Borstein (‘The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel’): Emmys 2023 episode submission revealed

Gold Derby can exclusively reveal that Alex Borstein is entering “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” episode “The Testi-Roastial” as her 2023 Emmy Award submission for Best Comedy Supporting Actress. The episode aired on May 5 and is the sixth episode of the fifth and final season of the Amazon Prime Video series.

Set at a 1990 New York Friars Club roast of Susie (Borstein), this episode features attendees recounting Susie’s career at the podium and in gossipy private conversations. Viewers learn her involvement in Joel’s (Michael Zegen) incarceration and what led to Susie and Midge’s (Rachel Brosnahan) estrangement. But hope springs eternal by the end of the episode when Midge surprises everyone with a pre-taped message praising Susie.

A 10-time nominee, Borstein has won three Emmys, including two in this category for her performance as Susie in 2018 and 2019. This year, she is nominated alongside Ayo Edebiri (“The Bear”), Janelle James (“Abbott Elementary”), defending champ Sheryl Lee Ralph (“Abbott Elementary”), Juno Temple (“Ted Lasso”), Hannah Waddingham (“Ted Lasso”) and Jessica Williams (“Shrinking”). Borstein has a second nomination this year for her voice-over work on “Family Guy,” for which she previously won an Emmy in 2018.

“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” earned 14 nominations for its final season, bringing its series total to 80. It’s won 20 Emmys, including Best Comedy Series in 2018.

