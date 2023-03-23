Alexa Bliss (‘The Masked Singer’ Axolotl) unmasked interview: ‘I actually cried backstage before coming out here’

Two all new celebrities in disguise took on returning champ Fairy for “Country Night” on Wednesday’s “The Masked Singer.” After a performance of “Cant’ Fight the Moonlight” by LeAnn Rimes, Axolotl placed third place behind Fairy and Macaw. The adorable salamander pulled off her mask to reveal herself as WWE superstar Alexa Bliss. Panelist Jenny McCarthy correctly guessed the wrestling champion, but Robin Thicke, Ken Jeong and Nicole Scherzinger were off the mark.

“This was something that was personal for me because I have crippling stage fright when it comes to singing,” revealed Alexa during her unmasked interview with host Nick Cannon. “I actually cried backstage before coming out here because I was so nervous. But I am just so proud of myself because I conquered my fear and y’all were so great. Everyone was so awesome. I deal with anxiety and this was something that I wanted to show. I can make myself proud, and if anyone else is ever having something they’re afraid to do — do something every day that scares you. I did that today and it’s so fun.”

Prior to Alexa’s reveal, the panelists submitted final guesses as to who they thought was hiding inside Axolotl: Nikki Bella (Robin), Alexa Bliss (Jenny), Brie Bella (Ken) and McKayla Maroney (Nicole).

In her clue package, Axolotl says, “I’m so excited to be a part of your world on country night as the Axolotl. Axo-what? I had to google it too. She’s very cute and rowdy, just like me. But while I’m confident and all that now, it took a long time to get here. As a kid I was bullied so bad I had to transfer schools. They made me feel so small, and I let their words eat away at me so much, that’s what I stopped doing – eating. I almost withered away. Until one day during my darkest moment I heard a song that helped me recover. I fell in love with the voice and eventually the man. He helped me realize that the only way to make my life a perfect 10 was to build myself up and stop tearing myself down. Now I’m definitely not the best singer to ever step on this stage, but I do promise I will embrace my inner diva and have the most fun. XOXO!” Visual clues included pom poms, a red bull, butterfly catchers, a steak, a diamond ring and a golden bell.

Axolotl was the ninth act eliminated from Season 9 of “The Masked Singer.” Her elimination was preceded by Dick Van Dyke as Gnome, Sara Evans as Mustang, Howie Mandel as Rock Lobster, Debbie Gibson as Night Owl, Grandmaster Flash as Polar Bear, Michael Bolton as Wolf, Malin Akerman as Squirrel and Lele Pons as Jackalope.