Alexander Skarsgard (‘Succession’): Emmys 2023 episode submission revealed

Gold Derby can exclusively reveal that Alexander Skarsgard is entering the “Succession” episode “Kill List” as his 2023 Emmy Award submission for Best Drama Supporting Actor. “Kill List” aired on April 23, 2023, and is the fifth episode of the HBO drama’s fourth and final season.

In “Kill List,” after being summoned to Norway for a GoJo team-building retreat, Waystar’s old guard grows increasingly concerned over the trip’s true purpose. Later, when Matsson (Skarsgard) makes a play for ATN, Shiv (Sarah Snook), Kendall (Jeremy Strong) and Roman (Kieran Culkin) consider whether to fight for Logan’s (Brian Cox) crown jewel. The episode was filmed on location in Norway. It was written by Jon Brown and Ted Cohen and directed by Andrij Parekh.

This is Skarsgard’s second Emmy nomination for “Succession” and third overall. He was nominated last year in Guest Drama Actor for the series and this year in supporting. His lone Emmy triumph came for the limited series “Big Little Lies” in 2017. For this 2023 contest, he is competing against his “Succession” castmates Alan Ruck, Nicholas Braun and Matthew Macfadyen as well as “The White Lotus” players F. Murray Abraham, Theo James, Michael Imperioli and Will Sharpe.

“Succession” received a chart-topping 27 Emmy nominations this year, including Best Drama Series, along with bids for 14 of its acting regulars/guest performers, three directing nods and a writing nomination. The series has earned 55 Emmy nominations all told in its four seasons and won 13 to date.

