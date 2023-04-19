Alfonso Ribeiro on his new ‘Dancing with the Stars’ co-host Julianne Hough: ‘I think we are gonna be incredible together’

Everyone is stoked about Julianne Hough joining “Dancing with the Stars” as co-host next season, including her co-host himself, Alfonso Ribeiro.

“I think we are gonna be incredible together,” Ribeiro told “Entertainment Tonight.” “I think even from, like, hanging out and talking and feeling our energy together, we both see the show the exact same way and we wanna make it family again. Make it really just warm and everybody have a great time.”

Last month, Tyra Banks announced she was leaving “Dancing” after three seasons. Hough, a two-time Mirrorball champ and former judge, was soon tapped as co-host alongside Ribeiro, who joined the show last season. In Season 32, Ribeiro, who won Season 19, will assume the primary host duties on the dance floor while Hough will man the skybox.

SEE Everything to know about ‘Dancing with the Stars’ Season 32

“Her knowledge of the dance and being able to be in the skybox and all of that is gonna be fantastic,” he continued. “And I’m just gonna have fun on the floor with Derek [Hough] and all of the other judges and our contestants. Let’s just have some fun. I think people are gonna enjoy this season.”

Hough’s hiring was quickly met with thumbs up from two former hosts: Banks, who called her a “perfect choice,” and OG host Tom Bergeron, who wrote on Instagram that he’s “glad the show’s in good hands.”

“Well, honestly, it’s full circle being able to come back from being a dancer to a judge and now co-hosting with Alfonso,” Hough told “ET.” “It’s amazing. Honestly, it’s just family again. I’m just excited. I can’t wait to see everybody back on the dance floor and just get our groove on.”

“Dancing with the Stars” Season 32 will premiere on Disney+ in the fall.

PREDICTthe 2023 Emmy nominees by July 12

Make your predictions at Gold Derby now. Download our free and easy app for Apple/iPhone devices or Android (Google Play) to compete against legions of other fans plus our experts and editors for best prediction accuracy scores. See our latest prediction champs. Can you top our esteemed leaderboards next? Always remember to keep your predictions updated because they impact our latest racetrack odds, which terrify Hollywood chiefs and stars. Don’t miss the fun. Speak up and share your huffy opinions in our famous forums where 5,000 showbiz leaders lurk every day to track latest awards buzz. Everybody wants to know: What do you think? Who do you predict and why?