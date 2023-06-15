Ali Wong (‘Beef’) catching up to Jessica Chastain (‘George and Tammy’) in Emmy predictions

“George and Tammy” star Jessica Chastain has long been the front-runner for Best Movie/Limited Actress in our Emmy odds, a position she has maintained into June. But while several strong challengers have emerged in the category, one has positioned herself as Chastain’s biggest threat: Ali Wong in “Beef.”

“Beef,” about a feud that develops between two people (Wong and Steven Yeun) following a road rage incident, was originally expected to be a comedy series, but Netflix eventually revealed that it would be entered as a limited series instead. That caused it to soar in multiple categories in our odds, which are based on the combined predictions of thousands of Gold Derby users.

Now Wong is a close second in the lead actress race with 5/1 odds and support from five of the Expert journalists we’ve surveyed from major media outlets, three Gold Derby staff Editors, two of our Top 24 Users who got the highest scores predicting last year’s Emmy nominees, and one of our All-Star Top 24 who had the best scores when you combine the results from the last two years’ nominations.

“Beef” has the benefit of glowing reviews from critics, who have described Wong’s performance as “perfection,” “outstanding,” and “spectacular.” She’s “never been funnier, or more heartbreaking.” “Beef” is also a much stronger contender for Best Limited Series than “George and Tammy,” according to our users. “Beef” ranks second in our odds there, while “George and Tammy” places sixth.

Nevertheless, an Oscar-winning star like Chastain playing a biographical role like Tammy Wynette might be hard to resist, and Chastain already has a SAG Award to show for it. She maintains the lead in our predictions for now, but we might be in for a dramatic change in trajectory.

PREDICTthe 2023 Emmy nominees through July 12

Make your predictions at Gold Derby now. Download our free and easy app for Apple/iPhone devices or Android (Google Play) to compete against legions of other fans plus our experts and editors for best prediction accuracy scores. See our latest prediction champs. Can you top our esteemed leaderboards next? Always remember to keep your predictions updated because they impact our latest racetrack odds, which terrify Hollywood chiefs and stars. Don’t miss the fun. Speak up and share your huffy opinions in our famous forums where 5,000 showbiz leaders lurk every day to track latest awards buzz. Everybody wants to know: What do you think? Who do you predict and why?