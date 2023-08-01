How Ali Wong can follow in the double Emmy-winning footsteps of Alex Borstein and Maya Rudolph

Ali Wong unsurprisingly received a Best Limited Series/TV Movie Actress Emmy nomination for “Beef,” but her other nomination was less expected: Best Character Voice-Over Performance for “Tuca & Bertie.” Among her competition in the latter category are Alex Borstein (“Family Guy”) and Maya Rudolph (“Big Mouth”), and Wong can look to both women for signs for her to win both categories.

It all started with Borstein. In 2018, she received two nominations for voicing Lois Griffin on “Family Guy” and for Best Comedy Supporting Actress for her turn as Susie Meyerson on Amazon Prime Video’s then-freshman hit “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel.” She had previously been nominated for voicing Lois, a part she’s played since 1999, in 2013 (she also has a Best Animated Program nom for “Family Guy” in 2008), but this was the first time Borstein snagged two nominations in one year and she wound up winning both awards. She nabbed double bids again in 2019 but only won for “Maisel,” losing the voice-over category to “Family Guy” creator and star Seth MacFarlane. This year marks the first time since 2019 she’s nominated for both awards again.

Similarly, Rudolph was a three-time Best Comedy Guest Actress nominee for “Saturday Night Live” (2012) and “The Good Place” (2018, 2019) before she earned triple nominations in 2020 for voicing Connie the Hormone Monstress on “Big Mouth” and again for her guest spots on “SNL” and “The Good Place.” While she could’ve theoretically split the vote with herself in Best Comedy Guest Actress, it was clear the heat was on her turn as soon-to-be Vice President Kamala Harris on “SNL.” That August, 10 days before Phase 2 voting began, Joe Biden announced Harris as his running mate. Rudolph went on to win for “Big Mouth” and “SNL” and repeated the double triumph for the same shows in 2021.

And now Wong is following a very similar pattern. Like Borstein and Rudolph, she’s a previous nominee, having competed last year in variety special writing for her stand-up special “Ali Wong: Don Wong.” All three women had a main breakout performance in their respective years — Susie on “Maisel,” Harris on “SNL” and Amy on “Beef” — and it feels like the strength of and love for those (and their shows) lifted them to nominations — and in the case for the first two thus far, wins — for their voice work. Borstein has had more noms for voicing Lois since “Maisel” premiered than prior to its debut. Rudolph had been on “Big Mouth” since its 2017 premiere, three years before Emmy took notice of her performance, and is now on her fourth consecutive voice-over nomination (she lost last year to the late Chadwick Boseman for “What If…?”). Likewise, Wong had been voicing Bertie to Tiffany Haddish‘s Tuca since “Tuca & Bertie” premiered in 2019. The Netflix-turned-Adult Swim series had never been nominated for an Emmy until now. And since it was canceled after its third season last year, Wong’s bid will be its only Emmy nomination ever.

So will Wong follow the same pipeline to double wins? At the moment, she’s in third place in the voice-over odds, behind top dog Rudolph and Mel Brooks (“History of the World: Part II”). Julie Andrews (“Queen Charlotte”), Borstein and Wanda Sykes (“Crank Yankers”) round out the slate. Wong is predicted to win for “Beef,” sitting in first place for the Best Limited Series frontrunner. SAG champ Jessica Chastain (“George & Tammy”) is in second, followed by Dominique Fishback (“Swarm”), Riley Keough (“Daisy Jones & the Six”), Lizzy Caplan (“Fleishman Is in Trouble”) and Kathryn Hahn (“Tiny Beautiful Things”). The voice-over award will be announced first at the Creative Arts Emmys, so if Wong wins that, don’t say we didn’t warn you.

