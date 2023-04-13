Alicia Witt (‘The Masked Singer’ Dandelion) unmasked interview: ‘This has been one of the best experiences of my life!’

Two all-new celebrities in disguise took on the reigning champ, Dandelion, for “Masked Singer in Space” on Wednesday’s “The Masked Singer.” After a performance of “Starlight” by Muse, Dandelion came in third place behind UFO and Lamp. The whimsical weed pulled off her mask to reveal actress, author and singer Alicia Witt. Panelists Robin Thicke, Jenny McCarthy Wahlberg and Nicole Scherzinger were all gobsmacked when Ken Jeong was the only one to correctly guess the “Walking Dead” star.

“Nothing could prepare me for trying to play the piano and sing and catch my breath with all of this on,” Alicia told host Nick Cannon during her unmasked interview. “The thing I love the most is getting to connect to people with my music. This has been one of the best experiences of my whole life!”

Prior to Alicia’s reveal, the panelists submitted final guesses as to who they thought was hiding inside Dandelion: Sara Bareilles (Robin), Milla Jovovich (Jenny), Alicia Witt (Ken) and Zooey Deschanel (Nicole).

In her clue package, Dandelion revealed, “My life has always felt kind of like a movie. ‘The Wizard of Oz’ to be exact. Like Judy Garland, I started my career when I was just a kid. I’ve worked with all the greats: Madonna, Flea, Sir Elton John, the living and the dead. But the way I am, I was restless for a home. A place to play my keys. So I put down roots in a musical city. Sadly, much like ‘The Wizard of Oz,’ a devastating twister hit my home. But just like dandelions growing through the cracks in the concrete, I rebuilt. I learned no matter what there’s always sunshine after the rain. And that’s why I’m so excited to sing this song tonight.” Visual clues included a “Wanted” sign with Dandelion’s picture on it, champaign, zombies, an angel playing piano, a “Welcome to Music City” sign, an axe, a trumpet and an apple.

Dandelion was the 14th act eliminated from Season 9 of “The Masked Singer.” Her elimination was preceded by Dick Van Dyke as Gnome, Sara Evans as Mustang, Howie Mandel as Rock Lobster, Debbie Gibson as Night Owl, Grandmaster Flash as Polar Bear, Michael Bolton as Wolf, Malin Akerman as Squirrel, Lele Pons as Jackalope, Alexa Bliss as Axolotl, Holly Robinson Peete as Fairy, George Wendt as Moose, Christine Quinn as Scorpio and Dee Snider as Doll.