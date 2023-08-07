‘All of Us Strangers’ with Andrew Scott and Paul Mescal lands December release date: See the first photo

One of the fall season’s anticipated indie features has found its release date. “Weekend” and “45 Years” filmmaker Andrew Haigh’s latest project, “All of Us Strangers” with “Fleabag” fave Andrew Scott and recent Best Actor nominee Paul Mescal in the lead roles, will debut on December 22.

Searchlight announced the news early Monday and also provided a synopsis of the drama:

One night in his near-empty tower block in contemporary London, Adam (a screenwriter, played by Andrew Scott) has a chance encounter with his mysterious neighbor Harry (Paul Mescal) that punctures the rhythm of his everyday life. As Adam and Harry get closer, Adam is pulled back to his childhood home where it appears his long-dead parents (Claire Foy and Jamie Bell) are both living and look the same age as the day they died 30 years before.

Mescal was a first-time Oscar nominee this year for his acclaimed turn in “Aftersun.” Once the Screen Actors Guild strike ends, he’ll continue his work as the star of Ridley Scott’s “Gladiator” sequel. In addition to “All of Us Strangers,” Mescal also stars in the Garth Davis (“Lion”) film Foe with Saoirse Ronan and Aaron Pierre. That project also could land a release date in 2023.

