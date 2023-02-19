‘All Quiet on the Western Front’ has a whopping 14 BAFTA nominations, but how many can it win?

“All Quiet on the Western Front” dominated the BAFTA Awards nominations with 14 bids, tying “Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon” (2000) as the most nominated non-English language film in BAFTA history. Edward Berger‘s German adaptation of Erich Maria Remarque’s classic novel is, unsurprisingly, expected to win Best Film Not in the English Language, but it’s only predicted to win two other awards — cinematography and sound — for a grand total of three. Is that too few for a film with 14 bids?

Perhaps. Eight of the last 10 years had nomination leaders in the double digits. Of those, five films took home at least five statuettes. “The Favourite” (2018) scored seven wins from 12 bids. “Gravity” (2013) nabbed six from 11. “The Grand Budapest Hotel” (2014) and “Dune” (2021) both netted five trophies from 11 nominations, while “La La Land” (2016) converted five of its 12 bids into wins.

But “All Quiet” has more in common with the double-digit nomination leaders during this period that failed to hit five wins: 2012’s “Lincoln” (one win from 12), 2017’s “The Shape of Water” (three from 12) and 2019’s “Joker” (three from 11). None won the most awards of their respective years. Their ostensible underperformance makes sense if you take a closer look because they were all outpaced by British productions.

Four-time champ “Les Misérables” had the most wins 10 years ago, while the very American story of “Lincoln” only won Best Actor for Brit Daniel Day-Lewis. “The Shape of Water” fell short of “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri’s” haul: five trophies from nine nominations, including Best Picture, Best Actress for Frances McDormand, Best Supporting Actor for Sam Rockwell and Best Original Screenplay for homegrown hero Martin McDonagh. “Joker” ended up second fiddle to “1917,” Sam Mendes‘ World War I drama inspired by his grandfather, who served in the British Army, that pocketed seven wins from nine nominations, including Best Picture and Best Director.

“All Quiet” is also a WWI film, of course, but it finds itself in a similar situation as “The Shape of Water”: facing off against a McDonagh film. BAFTA loves war movies, but it also loves McDonagh movies. “The Banshees of Inisherin” has 10 nominations and is favored to win several, including Best Picture, where “All Quiet” is running third. Not only that, but “All Quiet” also has to contend with “Everything Everywhere All at Once,” which boasts 10 bids as well. The Oscar frontrunner is the odds-on favorite in a few categories, including Best Director for Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert. Berger is in third in that race.

Those two films will make it tough for “All Quiet” to add to its tally, but it is competitive in a few other categories, so don’t be surprised if it manages to pull off an upset in production design, score, editing or adapted screenplay. “1917,” which wasn’t nominated for editing due to its “one-take” gimmick, won production design over eventual Oscar champ “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.” And “All Quiet” is one of two Oscar nominees in adapted screenplay, where it’s in second behind the other one, “Living.” The Netflix film’s other nominations are for supporting actor for Albrecht Schuch, costume design, makeup and hair, visual effects and casting.

