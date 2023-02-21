What ‘All Quiet on the Western Front’s’ BAFTA domination means for the Oscars

After cleaning up at the BAFTA Awards on Sunday with seven wins, “All Quiet on the Western Front,” unsurprisingly, is making headway up the Oscar rankings. The war drama has climbed one spot to sixth place in the Best Picture odds and is poised to crack the top five, but how far can it really go?

“All Quiet” moved past another film did well well at BAFTA, “Elvis,” which nabbed four wins, and currently sits behind “TÁR,” which won the Best Actress BAFTA for Cate Blanchett. The top four remains unchanged: “Everything Everywhere All at Once” still sits in first, followed by four-time BAFTA champ “The Banshees of Inisherin,” “The Fabelmans” and “Top Gun: Maverick.” Rounding out the top 10 are “Avatar: The Way of Water,” “Triangle of Sadness” and “Women Talking.”

Among “All Quiet’s” BAFTA haul were the prizes for Best Film and Best Director for Oscar snubbee Edward Berger — neither of which it was expected to win as it was in third place in both categories. But the Brits sure can’t say no to a war epic and the German film is now the most awarded non-English language movie in BAFTA history.

SEE ‘All Quiet on the Western Front’ dominates BAFTAs with 7 wins

How much of that love will translate over to this side of the Atlantic, where it has nine Oscar nominations? Already predicted to bag international feature (duh) and cinematography, “All Quiet” could very well take adapted screenplay in an incredibly open category, along with another below-the-line win or two, like original score (it won all of these at BAFTA).

But Best Picture? “All Quiet” was a low-key drop for Netflix in October and we first saw signs the industry was responding to it with its strong Oscar shortlist showing in December. What’s tricky about its situation now is that it’s difficult to gauge its momentum since it can’t win any more significant awards before the Oscars. Likely because of its late-breaking status, “All Quiet” is not nominated at the upcoming Producers Guild of America Awards on Saturday and was AWOL at the other top guilds too (it was ineligible at the Writers Guild of America Awards). It’s obviously picking up steam, but how much? Final Oscar voting doesn’t even open until March 2. Can it continue to win over supporters as other films continue winning awards? In three weeks, will we look back at its domination across the pond as just a “BAFTA thing”? “CODA” was making gains at this stage last year, but it also won PGA, WGA and ensemble at the Screen Actors Guild Awards, along with the adapted screenplay and supporting actor prizes at BAFTA.

Those three guild awards are expected to go to “Everything Everywhere,” which has already won the Directors Guild of America Award for Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert. The A24 hit only took home one award at BAFTA, for editing, but if it pulls through at the aforementioned guilds as expected, it’ll be in a great position on paper to go all the way at the Oscars. It’ll just have to remember that “All Quiet” is living up to its name, lurking in the background.

PREDICTthe 2023 Oscar winners by March 12

Oscar odds for Best Picture Who will win?

Make your predictions at Gold Derby now. Download our free and easy app for Apple/iPhone devices or Android (Google Play) to compete against legions of other fans plus our experts and editors for best prediction accuracy scores. See our latest prediction champs. Can you top our esteemed leaderboards next? Always remember to keep your predictions updated because they impact our latest racetrack odds, which terrify Hollywood chiefs and stars. Don’t miss the fun. Speak up and share your huffy opinions in our famous forums where 5,000 showbiz leaders lurk every day to track latest awards buzz. Everybody wants to know: What do you think? Who do you predict and why?