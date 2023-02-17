Will ‘All the Beauty and the Bloodshed’ win Directors Guild Award on the way to Oscars?

“All the Beauty and the Bloodshed” has coasted through the season as the Oscar front-runner for Best Documentary Feature, so it makes sense that it’s also out front in our forecasts for the Directors Guild Award. But the guild doesn’t always agree with the Oscars when it comes to documentaries, and the Expert journalists we’ve surveyed from major media outlets are split between all five of the nominees.

Laura Poitras is the director of “Bloodshed,” which explores the life and career of Nan Goldin, a photographer and activist who fought to hold Purdue Pharma and the Sackler family responsible for the opioid crisis across the United States. Poitras won the last time she was nominated at the DGA Awards, for “Citizenfour” (2014), and by winning again she would join a short list of filmmakers who have won this award multiple times (Matthew Heineman, Jehane Noujaim, and Barbara Kopple). As of this writing nine Experts are betting on her to prevail.

If there’s an upset, four Experts think it will come from Sara Dosa‘s “Fire of Love,” about the romance between and tragic deaths of a pair of volcanologists; Dosa is a first time nominee at these awards. So is Shaunak Sen, the filmmaker behind “All That Breathes” about brothers in India who tend to their city’s struggling kite population; two Experts are predicting him to surprise. Two more Experts think the award will go to Daniel Roher on his first nomination for his profile of Russian dissident “Navalny.”

Our last Expert is going out on a limb for the aforementioned Matthew Heineman for chronicling the American withdrawal from Afghanistan in “Retrograde,” the only film in this category that didn’t get an Oscar nomination. But Heineman is loved by his fellow directors, who have given him this award both times he was previously nominated, for “Cartel Land” (2015) and “City of Ghosts” (2017).

But will the DGA foretell the eventual Oscar winner? Maybe not. In the last 10 years the DGA winner lined up with the Oscar for Best Documentary Feature only four times: “Searching for Sugar Man” (2012), “Citizenfour,” “O.J.: Made in America” (2016), and “American Factory” (2019). Will they line up again this time?

