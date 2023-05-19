‘Willow’, Jeff Goldblum, and other titles removed from Disney’s streaming services

Disney did a little (late) spring cleaning of its streaming services this week, removing several properties from Disney+ and Hulu. Among those that will go on May 26 include some high profile recent shows like “Willow,” “Y: The Last Man,” “Dollface,” and “The World According to Jeff Goldblum.” What makes this troubling for many home viewers who may have been fans (or even stans!) of the affected programs is that, in most cases, there are no Blu-ray/DVD options. In the old days you could always hit record on your VCR to build a personal library, but it’s not so easy to capture material from streaming—and the whole point of streaming is not needing to do that, right?

As per The Verge, Disney’s cost-cutting is due to a reduction in Disney+ subscribers, to the tune of 4 million in 2023. While the company will have to pay a “content impairment charge” of over $1.5 billion, it is believed that the decision will ultimately save $3 billion.

Unlike the pay-per-view model, in which payment to creators and performers are based on how many people actually make the decision to watch something—sell a unit, get a check—streaming deals involve blanket numbers that are renewed to keep the title available. For shows that don’t have the anticipated audience demand, but whose talent may have secured good deals, streamers are clearly deciding the return on the investment isn’t there. (Showtime and HBO Max both did a similar move not long ago.) Indeed, these nebulous deals and obscured streaming numbers lay at the heart of the ongoing WGA strike. The streaming era is clearly in its trial-and-error phase.

Here is a list of what is leaving later this month:

Big Shot [Disney+]

Turner & Hooch [Disney+]

The Mysterious Benedict Society [Disney+]

The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers [Disney+]

Willow [Disney+]

The Making Of Willow [Disney+]

Diary of a Future President [Disney+]

Just Beyond [Disney+]

The World According to Jeff Goldblum [Disney+]

Marvel’s Project Hero [Disney+]

Marvel’s MPower [Disney+]

Marvel’s Voices Rising: The Music of Wakanda Forever [Disney+]

Y: The Last Man [FX/Hulu]

Pistol [FX/Hulu]

Little Demon [FX/Hulu]

Maggie [Hulu]

Dollface [Hulu]

The Hot Zone [Nat Geo/Hulu]

The Premise [Hulu]

Love in the Time of Corona [Hulu]

Everything’s Trash [Hulu]

Best in Snow [Hulu]

Best in Dough [Hulu]

Darby and the Dead [Hulu]

The Quest [Hulu]

Rosaline [Disney+]

Cheaper by the Dozen remake [Disney+]

The One and Only Ivan [Disney+]

Stargirl [Disney+]

Artemis Fowl [Disney+]

The Princess [Disney+]

Encore! [Disney+]

A Spark Story [Disney+]

Black Beauty [Disney+]

Clouds [Disney+]

America the Beautiful [Disney+]

Better Nate Than Ever [Disney+]

Weird but True! [Disney+]

Timmy Failure [Disney+]

Be Our Chef [Disney+]

Magic Camp [Disney+]

Howard [Disney+]

Earth to Ned [Disney+]

Foodtastic [Disney+]

Stuntman [Disney+]

Disney Fairy Tale Weddings [Disney+]

Wolfgang [Disney+]

It’s a Dog’s Life with Bill Farmer [Disney+]

The Real Right Stuff [Disney+]

The Big Fib [Disney+]

Rogue Trip [Disney+]

More Than Robots [Disney+]

Shop Class [Disney+]

Pick the Litter [Disney+]

Own the Room [Disney+]

Among the Stars [Disney+]

Harmonious Live! [Disney+]

Pentatonix: Around the World for the Holidays [Disney+]

