‘Dear Mama’ director Allen Hughes: Tupac ‘inherited trauma from his mother’ [Exclusive Video Interview]

“I can relate to being raised by a single mother, one in poverty too,” Hughes explains. “My mother was also an activist in the women’s rights movement, so I felt I could discover Tupac’s journey through his mother’s journey. There’s this saying, ‘the sins of the father will visit the son,’ or whatever the saying is. What about the actions and thoughts of the single mother and her children?”

“I know how my mother’s activism, radical activism, affected my brother and I,” he continues. “I think Afeni’s story was just a fresh revelation as well. A lot of women get erased from history, especially women of color. And we discovered along the way there was a lot of stuff that she was actively involved in, in the Panther movement. And even when she went to trial, the famous Panther 21 case, defending herself, which was a bold decision. A lot of this stuff has been erased from the history books, and I just was not aware. So it was quite the revelation for this narrative.”

“Dear Mama” premiered April 21 on FX. The five-part docuseries is available to stream on Hulu.

