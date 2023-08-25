Alyssa Lopez (‘The Challenge: USA’) on going home ‘over a little hat trick’: ‘There’s nothing else I could have done’ [Exclusive Video Interview]

Alyssa Lopez became the sixth contestant eliminated from “The Challenge: USA” on Thursday night, following her loss to Cassidy in the arena. In the game “Block Heads,” each woman was locked in a metal cage they had to roll around the arena to collect flags. Once they had four flags, they raced to a monitor to decode them and get a combination that would free them from their cage. In the end, Cassidy pulled off the win and sent the “Big Brother 23” star packing. Watch our exclusive video interview with the eliminated contestant above.

Alyssa wasn’t the main target in the house, but just one anonymous vote putting her name in the hopper was all it took. “I wasn’t surprised,” she told Gold Derby. “I had nerves the entire show being there. I didn’t have any nerves when I went down. I am that friend that always has bad luck. All my friends are thinking I’m always dealing with something because I truly am. I wasn’t surprised I only had one [vote] because, strategically, I was setting myself up well. I was not surprised I would be the one with one ball to get sent in.”

“I was okay with either outcome,” she explains. “I just accepted it. Going home when you have four votes or five votes or you’re the main vote, it’s like, ‘What could I have done differently?’ But for me to go in over a little ‘hat trick’ and one ball — there’s nothing else I could have done other than not be a rookie in their eyes.”

The challenger held nothing back when discussing her fellow CBS reality stars taking on “Challenge” vets. “Are you going to be like me and Chanelle, who are going to speak their mind, or are you going to be like Dusty who crawls up their asses? It wasn’t like I was like, ‘Get the vets out,’ because I never wanted Cory to go and I never wanted Wes to go. Desi wanted Amanda so I put her in. It was an easy way for all of us to go, ‘Oh, these are the targets,’ and I wouldn’t get too much blood on my hands because everyone would understand it.”

Alyssa also reveals who she was most loyal to, what game moves shocked her the most, who she’s rooting for on “Big Brother 25” and more.

