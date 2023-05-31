Amanda Seyfried calls Elizabeth Holmes’s 11-year prison sentence ‘fair’

Amanda Seyfried is not a convicted biotech swindler, but she played one on TV. And it just so happened that Elizabeth Holmes, the founder of fraudulent company Theranos who Seyfried portrayed in “The Dropout,” began her 11-year-prison sentence just as Seyfried hit the campaign trail to promote her new Apple TV+ series “The Crowded Room.”

When asked, on “Good Morning America,” if she had any thoughts on the matter, she said, “There’s two kids that are hanging in the balance here. As a parent — just as a mom …” then took a pregnant pause. She then concluded, “Life’s not fair, but in a lot of ways it’s fair. It’s fair for her, in particular.”

It’s gotta be weird when actors get under the skin of real-life people who are still out there making news. Years ago I asked Jesse Eisenberg if his ears kinda pricked up when there was a new item about Mark Zuckerberg. (And, indeed, he confessed, such stories did make a stronger impact.)

Seyfried’s extra-acting comments also caught the public’s attention the night of the Met Gala, just before the WGA strike. Her pledge of solidarity with her “writer friends,” while wearing an evening gown, made her quite the viral star for a moment.

Seyfried won multiple awards for playing Holmes, including Best Limited Series/Movie Actress at the Emmys last year.

