Will Emmy champ Amanda Seyfried (‘The Dropout’) steamroll through rest of awards season?

Months after achieving what was widely considered an easy Primetime Emmy win for Hulu’s “The Dropout,” Amanda Seyfried is now poised to sail through the rest of this awards season as the recipient of every major Best TV Movie/Limited Series Actress prize. By the end of February, she can pick up Golden Globe, Critics Choice and Screen Actors Guild trophies for her portrayal of biotech fraudster Elizabeth Holmes and thus emulate five other women who have each collected all four pieces of hardware for a single non-continuing program performance.

The very first Critics Choice Award for Best TV Movie/Limited Series Actress was bestowed upon Julianne Moore in 2012 for her work as Sarah Palin in “Game Change.” She then similarly triumphed at the Emmys, Golden Globes and SAG Awards over the next seven months. She remains the only woman to receive all four of these awards for a telefilm and is the only one in the group who did not win her Emmy first.

The four actresses who have followed Moore’s example are Sarah Paulson (“The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story,” 2016-2017), Nicole Kidman (“Big Little Lies,” 2017-2018), Michelle Williams (“Fosse/Verdon,” 2019-2020) and Kate Winslet (“Mare of Easttown,” 2021-2022). Seyfried would be the third one to win an Emmy, Golden Globe, Critics Choice Award and SAG Award in that order, after Kidman and Williams.

Patricia Arquette (“Escape at Dannemora,” 2019) and Anya Taylor-Joy (“The Queen’s Gambit,” 2021) each received Golden Globes, Critics Choice Awards and SAG Awards before failing to win the TV academy’s favor. Seyfried is off to a great start on her awards season path, considering the fact that no woman who has been nominated for all four prizes and won the Emmy first has failed to collect the other three. As long as she does pick up a SAG Award notice on January 11, there should be nothing standing in her way.

Three male TV movie or limited series actors have also steamrolled through their respective awards seasons over the last decade, including “Dopesick” star Michael Keaton, who capped off his run with an Emmy in September 2022. He was preceded by Michael Douglas (“Behind the Candelabra,” 2013-2014) and Darren Criss (“The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story,” 2018-2019). The three-for-four list includes two male Critics Choice Award losers: Kevin Costner (“Hatfields & McCoys,” 2012-2013) and Mark Ruffalo (“I Know This Much Is True,” 2020-2021).

Prior to the establishment of the Critics Choice Awards for Best TV Movie/Limited Series Actor and Actress, 15 individuals dominated their seasons by winning Emmys, Golden Globes and SAG Awards. The members of this group are Raul Julia (“The Burning Season”), Alan Rickman (“Rasputin”), Alfre Woodard (“Miss Evers’ Boys”), Halle Berry (“Introducing Dorothy Dandridge”), Judy Davis (“Life with Judy Garland”), Al Pacino and Meryl Streep (“Angels in America”), S. Epatha Merkerson (“Lackawanna Blues”), Geoffrey Rush (“The Life and Death of Peter Sellers”), Helen Mirren (“Elizabeth I”), Paul Giamatti and Laura Linney (“John Adams”), Claire Danes (“Temple Grandin”), Pacino (“You Don’t Know Jack”) and Winslet (“Mildred Pierce”).

“The Dropout” is also nominated for the Golden Globe and Critics Choice Awards for Best Limited Series. It lost in the corresponding Emmy category (as well as in the limited directing and writing ones) to Season 1 of “The White Lotus.”

The 80th Golden Globe Awards will air on NBC and stream on Peacock on Tuesday, January 10. The 28th Critics Choice Awards will then air on The CW on Sunday, January 15, followed by the 29th SAG Awards (channel TBD) on Sunday, February 26.

