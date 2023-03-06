Watch the epic trailer for ‘Citadel,’ the world’s second-most expensive show

Prime Video’s “Citadel” is the most ambitious (and most expensive) new action series of the year. The trailer for Joe and Anthony Russo’s globetrotting espionage thriller promises a vast conspiracy that goes all the way to the top, spy vs. spy romantic tension, and a chase scene on skis that shows Richard Madden doesn’t need to be the next James Bond to do James Bond-style stuff.

“Citadel” – which according to the Hollywood Reporter is on track to become the second-most-expensive TV show of all time – is a spy action series that’s Amazon’s attempt to start a global franchise from scratch. It picks up eight years after the fall of Citadel, an international, independent spy agency loyal to no nation. The agency was destroyed by operatives from Manticore, a shadowy crime syndicate that’s one of the world’s most powerful organizations. Agents Mason Kane (Madden) and Nadia Sinh (Priyanka Chopra Jonas) managed to escape with their lives, but had their memories wiped. They’ve been living under new identities with no memory of their extraordinary pasts. Until one night, when Kane’s old colleague Bernard Orlick (Stanley Tucci) finds him and tells him he needs his help to stop Manticore from taking over the world. Awakened to his true identity, Kane reunites with Sinh, his old partner in espionage and love, and they set out on a high-stakes mission that will take them all over the planet.

The trailer previews the show’s action setpieces and vast scale, of course, but also its sense of humor. It starts with 30 seconds of Kane trying to remind Sinh who she is by throwing a knife at her. She dodges it, but he expected her to catch it. “And then I was going to be like, ‘then how come you’re able to do that?’” he says, Marvel-ly.

“Citadel” is an epic spy series as it is, but here’s where it gets really ambitious. The six-episode season will set up local spinoffs around the world, produced in-region, creating a truly global franchise. They’ll be interconnected series, designed for their country of origin but also meant to be enjoyed all over the world. Spinoffs are already underway in Italy and India.

“Citadel” is executive-produced by “Avengers: Infinity War” and “Avengers: Endgame” directors the Russos with David Weil (“Hunters”) serving as showrunner. The cast also includes Lesley Manville, Osy Ikhile, Ashleigh Cummings, Roland Møller, Caoilinn Springall, and others to be revealed.

The first two episodes will premiere on Amazon Prime Video on April 28, with subsequent episodes released weekly through May 26.

PREDICT the 2023 Emmy nominees through July 12

Make your predictions at Gold Derby now. Download our free and easy app for Apple/iPhone devices or Android (Google Play) to compete against legions of other fans plus our experts and editors for best prediction accuracy scores. See our latest prediction champs. Can you top our esteemed leaderboards next? Always remember to keep your predictions updated because they impact our latest racetrack odds, which terrify Hollywood chiefs and stars. Don’t miss the fun. Speak up and share your huffy opinions in our famous forums where 5,000 showbiz leaders lurk every day to track latest awards buzz. Everybody wants to know: What do you think? Who do you predict and why?

SIGN UP for Gold Derby’s free newsletter with latest predictions