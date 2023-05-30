Amazon Freevee comedy ‘Jury Duty’ releasing new cast commentary edition of all eight episodes on Thursday

The sleeper Amazon Freevee genre-bending docu-comedy hit “Jury Duty” announced today that it’s releasing the eight-part series in a cast commentary edition for streaming beginning Thursday. The revised installments will include secrets from the jury box as told by director Jake Szymanski, hero Ronald Gladden, and some of the jurors themselves including actors James Marsden, Mekki Leeper, Cassandra Blair and Maria Russell. It promises to feature never-before-heard anecdotes about what it took to create the meticulously-planned series both inside the courtroom and out. New testimony will reveal exactly what Gladden was thinking in every unpredictable moment.

If you haven’t discovered “Jury Duty,” it’s been described as the world’s first feelgood prank show. It’s basically “The Office” meets “The Truman Show.” The premise: A guy (Gladden) answers a Craigslist add looking for someone to participate in a filmed documentary about serving on a jury. What they don’t mention is that he is essentially an unwittingly performer in a sitcom that he doesn’t know is a sitcom and that everyone surrounding him is an actor. Through the eight episodes of “Jury Duty,” we follows Gladden’s selection onto the purported jury, his being chosen as jury foreperson, and his incredulity at all the weird situations and oddball characters surrounding him as the hoax trial moves forward.

Since the series debuted on April 7, “Jury Duty” has grown into the number one title on Freevee as well as a viral hit, with some 283 million TikTok posts under the hashtag #JuryDutyonFreevee. It has also risen to number 17 at Gold Derby in the combined odds for top comedy series, just behind “Dead to Me.”

