Emmy winner Jharrel Jerome gets big AF in Amazon’s wild ‘I’m a Virgo’ Trailer

Magical realism comes to Oakland, California in the first teaser trailer for “I’m a Virgo,” a quirky comedy series coming to Prime Video this summer.

The Amazon series comes from creator Boots Riley (“Sorry to Bother You”) and is described as “a darkly-comedic fantastical coming-of-age joyride” that tells the story of Cootie (Emmy winner Jharrel Jerome, best known for “When They See Us” and “Moonlight”), a young Black man from Oakland who happens to be 13 feet tall. He grew up hidden away from the world (“I don’t want nobody to see your big ass,” his father, played by Mike Epps, tells him), with comic books and TV shows his only exposure to the outside. When he finally escapes, he experiences the beauty and contradictions of the real world – and there are few places more beautiful and contradictory than Oakland. He forms friendships, finds love, navigates awkward situations, and encounters his idol, a superhero named The Hero (Walton Goggins). “I’m a Virgo,” Cootie tells his friends at the end of the trailer. “And Virgos love adventure.”

In addition to Jerome (who also executive-produces), Epps, and Goggins, the cast includes Brett Gray (whose mother thinks he sings like the ‘90s group Hi Five, according to Prime Video’s lighthearted press release), Kara Young (her mother was a Belizean beauty queen), Allius Barnes (his cousin made the song “Kung Fu Fighting”), Olivia Washington (plays classical piano), and Carmen Ejogo (was in Eric B. And Rakim’s “Paid In Full” music video).

Executive producer Riley directs all seven episodes (because no one else has his specific eye, which combines whimsical, kooky imagery with socialist politics) and showruns with Tze Chun (“Gotham”). The series features original music and score by Oakland-based art-pop duo Tune-Yards, who previously scored “Sorry to Bother You” and whose 2011 song “Gangsta” soundtracks the “I’m a Virgo” trailer.

“I’m a Virgo” will make its world premiere debut as an official selection of SXSW Film & TV Festival on Saturday, March 11 before it drops on Prime Video later this year on a date to be announced.

PREDICT the 2023 Emmy nominees through July 12

Make your predictions at Gold Derby now. Download our free and easy app for Apple/iPhone devices or Android (Google Play) to compete against legions of other fans plus our experts and editors for best prediction accuracy scores. See our latest prediction champs. Can you top our esteemed leaderboards next? Always remember to keep your predictions updated because they impact our latest racetrack odds, which terrify Hollywood chiefs and stars. Don’t miss the fun. Speak up and share your huffy opinions in our famous forums where 5,000 showbiz leaders lurk every day to track latest awards buzz. Everybody wants to know: What do you think? Who do you predict and why?

SIGN UP for Gold Derby’s free newsletter with latest predictions