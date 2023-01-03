Amazon releases new trailers for ‘The Consultant,’ ‘Hunters’ Season 2

On Tuesday, Amazon released new trailers for two of the streaming service’s highly anticipated original series coming to the platform in the winter.

First, the official trailer for the upcoming workplace thriller “The Consultant,” from “Servant” creator Tony Basgallop.

It’s based on the novel of the same name by Bentley Little and follows Mr. Patoff (Christoph Waltz), a bow-tie-wearing consultant who comes to the rescue of CompWare after a prominent merger falls through and seemingly starts running the company.

You can watch the trailer here:

Later on Tuesday, Amazon released a full-length trailer for Season 2 of “Hunters,” the alternate-history action-thriller from executive producer Jordan Peele with Logan Lerman, Al Pacino, and Jennifer Jason Leigh among the ensemble cast. The show is about a group of Nazi hunters on a quest to kill Adolf Hitler, who survived World War II.

“Hunters” debuts on January 13.

“The Consultant” is scheduled to be released on February 24.

PREDICTthe 2023 Oscar nominees through January 24

Make your predictions at Gold Derby now. Download our free and easy app for Apple/iPhone devices or Android (Google Play) to compete against legions of other fans plus our experts and editors for best prediction accuracy scores. See our latest prediction champs. Can you top our esteemed leaderboards next? Always remember to keep your predictions updated because they impact our latest racetrack odds, which terrify Hollywood chiefs and stars. Don’t miss the fun. Speak up and share your huffy opinions in our famous forums where 5,000 showbiz leaders lurk every day to track latest awards buzz. Everybody wants to know: What do you think? Who do you predict and why?

SIGN UP for Gold Derby’s free newsletter with latest predictions