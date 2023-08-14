Ameerah Jones (‘The Challenge: USA’) exit interview: Early elimination proves ‘how good the vets are at this game’ [Exclusive Video Interview]

Ameerah Jones became the first contestant eliminated from “The Challenge: USA” on Sunday night, following her loss to Michele Fitzgerald in the arena. In the game “Slam Dunked,” both women were suspended above a large dunk tank, which they were repeatedly dropped into (and pulled out of) while simultaneously attempting to splash 1,500 balls out of the structure. In the end, Michele pulled off the win, defeating Ameerah by just 18 balls. Watch our exclusive video interview with the eliminated contestant above.

The “Big Brother 24” alum reveals, “Big Brother, I get it, I was a threat. I respect it. But this game, I was like, are you kidding me? This was just straight bad luck. I thought that Blue was going to go in there and vote out the vets. I thought this was a done deal. When it came down to my name, I’m like, ‘Are you kidding me? It’s me?’ So, what am I doing wrong?”

Ameerah admits it was “very surprising” when six “MTV: The Challenge” veterans swooped into the game on jet skis. “As soon as I saw them I was like, ‘We’ve got to get rid of them right now,'” she reveals. “They’ve been playing this game for so long and they’re good at it. Even these eliminations, they play different variations of them. They already know what to do. They already have a strategy.”

“It shows how good the vets are at this game,” she says after seeing Tori Deal and Cory Wharton dominate the Blue Team’s deliberation on who to nominate for the arena. “They were able to manipulate them that quick and get them to vote in a rookie. They said it’s because they didn’t know me, and that’s true, they didn’t know me. But I think it came down to the fact that I was the only rookie girl on my team and they were targeting Green.”

Among the cast members are three people who previously won their seasons: Michelle Fitzgerald (“Survivor: Kaôh Rōng”), Josh Martinez (“Big Brother 19”) and Chris Underwood (“Survivor: Edge of Extinction”). “MTV Challenge” vets are Wes Bergmann, Tori Deal, Johnny “Bananas” Devenanzio, Amanda Garcia, Jonna Mannion and Cory Wharton. How will these six all-stars now fare when competing with CBS reality favorites? In the end, only one man and one woman will emerge victorious, taking home $250,000 each.

