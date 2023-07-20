‘American Horror Story: Delicate’ releases spooky first-look photos of Emma Roberts, Cara Delevingne, Kim Kardashian

On Thursday, July 20, FX released a teaser trailer for “American Horror Story: Delicate” (watch above) that revealed cast members Emma Roberts, Cara Delevingne and Kim Kardashian in character for the first time. See the first-look photos below or click here to access the gallery. The female-centric video is set to a creepy version of the children’s song “Rock-a-Bye,” and it’s full of spooky images and synchronized dancing.

Roberts is an “AHS” veteran who previously appeared in “Coven,” “Freak Show,” “Cult,” “Apocalypse” and “1984.” Delevingne and Kardashian are both new to Ryan Murphy‘s long-running horror franchise. Halley Feiffer has been tapped as the sole writer and new showrunner for “AHS” Season 12.

This year, for the first time ever, “American Horror Story” is based on a book: “Delicate Condition” by Danielle Valentine, to be released on August 1, 2023. Amazon describes the novel’s plot as a “gripping thriller that follows a woman convinced a sinister figure is going to great lengths to make sure her pregnancy never happens.”

Just like all other Hollywood productions, the new episodes of “AHS” have been halted by both the Writers Guild of America strike and the SAG-AFTRA strike. There is no word yet on when filming will resume. FX originally wanted to debut “Delicate” in the summer months, but it will now likely be postponed. (The teaser video simply says “Coming Soon.”)

Besides Roberts, Delevingne and Kardashian, other cast members for “American Horror Story” Season 12 include Matt Czuchry, Annabelle Dexter-Jones, Michaela Jaé Rodriguez, Odessa A’zion, Billie Lourd, Julie White, Debra Monk, Zachary Quinto and Denis O’Hare. Sadly, long-running “AHS” stalwarts Sarah Paulson and Evan Peters will not be appearing in this installment.

Here are the first-look photos of Emma Roberts, Cara Delevingne and Kim Kardashian for “American Horror Story: Delicate”:

