‘American Horror Story: Delicate’ teaser introduces Matt Czuchry (and lots of creepy-crawly spiders) [WATCH]

While the newly released “American Horror Story: Delicate” teaser focuses mostly on Emma Roberts, Cara Delevingne and Kim Kardashian, eagle-eyed viewers also get their first look at Matt Czuchry at the 12-second mark. (Watch the video above, unless the image of creepy-crawly spiders gives you goosebumps.) Way back in April, Czuchry was the first cast member announced as appearing in this 12th installment of FX’s horror anthology series, per our sister site The Hollywood Reporter. The TV vet from “The Good Wife” and “Gilmore Girls” was cast on “AHS” following the cancelation of “The Resident,” as both shows are produced by Disney’s 20th Television.

Set to the children’s tune “Rock-a-Bye Baby,” the fresh teaser is chock-full of maternal imagery, including pregnant women, in vitro fertilization and eggs full of spiders. It appears as though Czuchry is kissing Roberts on the forehead as she lies on a doctor’s table, with her crimson lips matching the color of the blood. The special attention given to eight-legged arachnids throughout the 78-second video gives us flashbacks to “AHS: Cult,” a cycle that included bees.

SEE ‘American Horror Story’ aliens explained: How does ‘Asylum’ connect to ‘Double Feature: Death Valley’?

“American Horror Story: Delicate” marks Czuchry’s first appearance in a TV show produced by Hollywood heavyweight Ryan Murphy. On the awards front, Czuchry earned three consecutive SAG Award nominations for being a part of “The Good Wife” ensemble cast (2010-12). And he’s a three-time Teen Choice Award nominee for “Gilmore Girls” (2005-06).

“AHS” is one of FX’s most successful series to date, airing for 11 seasons (and 123 episodes) between 2011 and 2022 and winning 16 Emmys along the way. In January 2020, the cable network made the bold decision to renew Murphy and Brad Falchuk‘s horror anthology series for three more installments — Season 11, Season 12 and Season 13.

SEE ‘American Horror Story’: 25 famous actors you forgot appeared on ‘AHS’

“Delicate” is based on the thriller novel “Delicate Condition” by Danielle Valentine, which was released on August 1, 2023. This marks the first time an “AHS” season is based on a book. Amazon describes the novel’s plot as a “gripping thriller that follows a woman convinced a sinister figure is going to great lengths to make sure her pregnancy never happens.”

Due to the ongoing writers’ and actors’ stirkes, Season 12 of “American Horror Story” will be released in two parts. Part One will premiere on September 20, 2023 and Part Two will debut at a later date. Additional cast members include Annabelle Dexter-Jones, Michaela Jaé Rodriguez, Odessa A’zion, Billie Lourd, Julie White, Debra Monk, Zachary Quinto and Denis O’Hare. Halley Feiffer serves as the sole writer and showrunner.

PREDICT the 2023 Emmy nominees through July 12

Make your predictions at Gold Derby now. Download our free and easy app for Apple/iPhone devices or Android (Google Play) to compete against legions of other fans plus our experts and editors for best prediction accuracy scores. See our latest prediction champs. Can you top our esteemed leaderboards next? Always remember to keep your predictions updated because they impact our latest racetrack odds, which terrify Hollywood chiefs and stars. Don’t miss the fun. Speak up and share your huffy opinions in our famous forums where 5,000 showbiz leaders lurk every day to track latest awards buzz. Everybody wants to know: What do you think? Who do you predict and why?

SIGN UP for Gold Derby’s free newsletter with latest predictions