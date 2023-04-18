‘American Idol 21’ episode 12 recap: Noah Cyrus mentors 13 finalists singing for their lives … how do you vote? [LIVE BLOG]

“American Idol,” the iconic series that revolutionized the television landscape by pioneering the music competition genre, is back for another season on ABC. Helping determine who America will ultimately vote for to become the next singing sensation are music industry forces and superstar judges Luke Bryan, Katy Perry and Lionel Richie. Emmy Award winner Ryan Seacrest hosts the reality TV competition series for the show’s sixth season on ABC and 21st overall.

Tonight, the Top 26 chosen from Hollywood Week head to Aulani, A Disney Resort & Spa in Ko Olina, Hawaii. Grammy-nominated pop star Noah Cyrus mentors the hopefuls vying for America’s first open vote of the season. Follow along with our live blog for this episode airing Monday, April 17 (8:00-10:00 p.m. EDT) on ABC, below.

You can vote for your favorite contestants until 6 a.m. ET/ 3 a.m. PT on Tuesday morning. There are three voting methods: the “American Idol” app, directly on the website or by texting their number to 21523. We will provide texting information for each contestant highlighted below.

8:00 p.m. — Previously on “American Idol”! The Top 26 performances kicked off with soul singer Allen Stone mentoring the first group of 13. Then, America had until 6 a.m. ET/3 a.m. PT this morning to vote for their favorite. Tonight, the power is in YOUR hands once again as the next group of 13 hope to sing their way into the Top 20. Part 2 of the Hawaii performances starts now!

8:08 p.m. — Kicking things off is America’s Platinum Ticket winner, Elijah McCormick. He’s singing “Good Vibes” by Chris Janson and Noah advises him to make sure the audience knows he’s having a good time. Work the stage as best he can, even though he’s been through a few surgeries after his car accident. Elijah is one of the best singers in the competition and this song does nothing to show that. Between this and his Showstoppers round, Elijah needs some serious help with song choice. Lionel tells him to “attack even more.” Katy says he “definitely nailed it. Luke liked that Elijah chose a country song and called it “a great start to the night.” Text 14 to 21523 if you’d like to vote for Elijah.

8:15 p.m. — Up next is 16-year old Paige Anne, who has been brought back to the competition after another contestant bowed out. Noah is excited to hear Paige will be singing “Wrecking Ball” by Miley Cyrus. Noah coaches her through some nerves when Paige falters over the high notes in rehearsals. Those nerves went out the window when Paige hit the big stage, and she in fact did come back into this competition like a wrecking ball. Katy is stunned and admits, “I just don’t like being wrong,” before following it up with, “You belong here!” Luke says Paige “showed up and brought the goods.” Lionel asks, “Who do you think you are? That was absolutely perfecto.” Text 15 to 21523 if you’d like to vote for Paige Anne.

8:25 p.m. — Marybeth Byrd will sing “Heart Like a Truck” by Lainey Wilson. Noah teaches her a little about showmanship and tells her not to be afraid to push her voice. She barely starts her performance before Luke gets goosebumps. She does push her vocals near the end, and although it’s not perfect, the crowd looks pleased. Luke loves her “country-ness” and says the song choice was perfect. He admits he did get lost near the end, but Marybeth is “a big country star in the making.” Lionel says “there’s a solid place for you in the business of music.” Katy tells her she doesn’t need the vocal gymnastics because she’s “such a solid storyteller.” Text 16 to 21523 if you’d like to vote for Marybeth.

8:34 p.m. — Now it’s Wé Ani‘s moment to shine and she’s singing another Miley Cyrus (and Stevie Nicks) hit – “Edge of Midnight.” Noah instructs Wé to stay at the mic for the first part of the performance and then go out and work the crowd. She does just that and really rocks the stage with this performance. The audience is going wild as Wé vocally shreds this song. Lionel can’t stop clapping and says nobody can teach a stage presence like Wé has. Katy calls her “a star.” Luke says she commands the moment like the most famous Idols in history. Text 17 to 21523 if you’d like to vote for Wé.

8:41 p.m. — Michael Williams is next, singing “Tuesdays” by Jake Scott. He’s dedicating it to his parents for their 40th anniversary. Noah thinks he needs to take key up a half-step, so he stretches his voice to please her. It proves to be just what the song needed. Michael didn’t have the greatest Showstopper last week, but this is a return to form. Katy already has goosebumps. She says, “It was so beautiful” and “so well-delivered.” Katy adds that Michael will be a star with or without “American Idol.” Luke said it was the right vibe. Lionel says Michael has “the heartthrob thing going” and the voice. “You nailed it!” Text 18 to 21523 if you’d like to vote for Michael.

8:52 p.m. — Dawson Wayne will be singing “Copycat” by Billie Eilish. He’s known for his quiet, sensitive vocals, and the judges have told him to stick in his lane. But Dawson isn’t afraid of a challenge. He wants to stretch his vocals, but Noah says his voice is strained and he needs to lower the key. With the key shift, Dawson is much more comfortable for the actual performance. He really is unique to the competition and fully embraces that he gives off sort of a depressing vibe with his music. Luke calls the song a huge departure from what he’s used to hearing from Dawson, but it was “solid.” Lionel thinks it was “brilliant” to try something new. Katy says she was scared of Dawson for the first time, and she loved it! Text 19 to 21523 if you’d like to vote for Dawson.

9:00 p.m. — Next is Hannah Nicolaisen, who sill sing “Glitter in the Air” by Pink. Noah says the song is made for Hannah and she doesn’t need to change a thing! The performance is beautiful and this song really does fit her raspy vocals like a glove. Lionel asks if she’s a little hoarse and Hannah admits she’s been a bit ill. He compliments her for fighting through it. Katy compliments her song choice and says she “did it such justice.” Luke says it’s important for voters at home to see how much Hannah has grown. “I don’t know if anybody has shown more growth.” Text 20 to 21523 if you’d like to vote for Hannah.

9:07 p.m. — Megan Danielle is celebrating her 21st birthday and gets serenaded by Noah and Minnie Mouse. Noah can relate to Megan’s fear of being watched on stage. She coaches the aspiring singer through some confidence issues and hopes the nerves won’t derail the performance. When Danielle hits the stage singing “The Chain” by Fleetwood Mac she looks a little uncomfortable, but she’s singing through it. Katy says Megan’s power is “effortless” and stands out from the other contestants. Luke appreciates how much Megan has grown and can’t wait until she owns the stage even more. Lionel calls Megan a “stylist” and nobody will mistake her voice for anyone else’s. Text 21 to 21523 if you’d like to vote for Megan.

9:20 p.m. — It’s Malik Heard‘s turn to sing and he’ll be performing “Ain’t It Fun” by Paramore. Noah asks him to eliminate some of the runs because his sound is unique enough. Like the song says, Malik looks like he’s having fun on stage and he does seem to have controlled his vocals a bit more than the past. Luke calls it Malik’s best performance “by far.” Lionel says Malik was “on fire!” Katy says he is coming in “like a dark horse” and he’s “in it to win it.” Text 22 to 21523 if you’d like to vote for Malik.

9:30 p.m. — Olivia Soli is next, taking on the #1 Mariah Carey hit “Emotions.” Noah tells Olivia how to properly work the stage and compliments her natural elegance. From the opening runs she has Katy waving her hands in the air. I was extremely skeptical of this song choice, but Olivia is pulling it off! It was a powerful performance and fun to watch. Lionel begs the public to vote for her because “talent like this shouldn’t walk off the stage.” Luke compliments her for embodying Mariah’s style, but making it her own. Katy says, “Girl, you strutted all over that stage!” Text 23 to 21523 if you’d like to vote for Olivia.

9:40 p.m. — After Noah sings her own song “Everybody Needs Someone,” the competition continues with Colin Stough singing “Midnight Train to Memphis” by The Steeldrivers. Noah says she wants to see his eyes more and he needs to look at the audience when he performs. To help make that happen he does away with the hat and hits the stage with guitar in hand. He sounds great! Katy loved the song choice, but his confidence wavered. Luke says Colin is in the middle of figuring out what his confidence is. Lionel laughs about Colin finishing out the song by screaming, “I love my mom!” That was a little amateur. Text 24 to 21523 if you’d like to vote for Colin.

9:50 p.m. — Next up is Tyson Venegas singing “It Will Rain” by Hawaii native Bruno Mars. Noah falls on the floor with shock during rehearsals. She says if he can work out his nerves he’ll be amazing. During the performance, Tyson’s voice sounds solid as he works the stage, greeting a slew of screaming children throughout. Lionel said he was shaking too many hands, but the second half of the song sounded great. Katy agrees that Tyson played too much to the audience, but he’s a tremendous talent who can sing circles around all the judges. Luke says if he can work the crowd without letting the song suffer he’ll be a superstar. Text 25 to 21523 if you’d like to vote for Tyson.

10:00 p.m. — Closing out tonight’s show is Nutsa, who is fulfilling her childhood dream of performing in America. She’s singing “Paris (Ooh La La)” by Grace Potter. Noah knows Nutsa is a firecracker onstage, but wants to see her focus on being a storyteller. Nutsa says when she sees an audience she can’t help herself, she goes crazy. She does just that during the performance, and Katy’s jaw nearly hits the floor while Nutsa does a series of drop squats and shimmies around the stage. I have to say, her vocals are on point though! She’s fun to watch. She finishes the song laid out in a full backbend. This girl has confidence! Luke says the performance embodies why they love Nutsa. Lionel says her fun energy is infectious. Katy says Nutsa is a “glitter bomb” but hopes that next time there’s “not one piece of glitter.” The audience loudly boos Katy, but the judges clarifies that she just wants to see Nutsa flip the script. Text 26 to 21523 if you’d like to vote for Nutsa.

