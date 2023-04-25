‘American Idol 21’ episode 14 recap: Top 12 revealed! Who was eliminated? [UPDATING LIVE BLOG]

Tonight on “American Idol,” the Top 20 contestants perform live, with overnight voting results revealing 10 Idol hopefuls who will continue. Judges Luke Bryan, Katy Perry and Lionel Richie will choose two singers to round out the Top 12 competing to be the next American Idol. Emmy Award winner Ryan Seacrest hosts the reality TV competition series for the show’s sixth season on ABC and 21st overall.

8:00 p.m. — Previously on “American Idol”! The Top 20 were revealed and performed for America’s vote. Viewers had until 9 a.m. ET/6 a.m. PT Monday morning to vote for their favorite. Let’s find out who made the Top 12!

8:05 p.m. — Wé Ani is the first singer to advance to the Top 12. It’s fitting considering they made her wait all night on Sunday — she was the last to find out she made the Top 20. In celebration she belts out “This is Me” from “The Greatest Showman.”

8:10 p.m. — Michael Williams learns he is the night’s first artist in the danger zone. He sings “golden hour” by Jvke in hopes of convincing the judges he deserves to stay.

8:20 p.m. — Hannah Nicolaisen is the next singer in the hot seat. Unfortunately she’s in the danger zone, but before she takes a seat she performs “Royals” by Lorde in a last-ditch effort to stay in the game.

8:23 p.m. — Warren Peay gets good news — he’s in the Top 12! After breathing a sigh of relief, Warren entertains the audience with a fitting rendition of “It’s Not My Time” by 3 Doors Down.

8:27 p.m. — Mariah Faith learns she is being sent to the danger zone. She sings a hit from The SteelDrivers, “If It Hadn’t Been For Love,” to save herself.

8:30 p.m. — Haven Madison is the next artist to learn she’s safe. The 17-year old sings her original song “15” to celebrate.

8:35 p.m. — Nailyah Serenity is heading to the danger zone. After singing “Alive” by Sia, Katy tells her she’s a star. There’s a good chance the judges could save Nailyah.

8:45 p.m. — Paige Anne discovers that she is in danger. Facing elimination Paige hopes to make a big statement with Pink‘s “I Am Here.” Lionel tells her it was a great way to fight back.

8:50 p.m. — Matt Wilson is the next artist in the danger zone. He sings Giveon‘s “For Tonight” for survival. Luke loves the “smoothness” of his voice.

8:55 p.m. — Tyson Venegas has made the Top 12! Tonight he’ll celebrate with an Elton John classic, “Don’t Let the Sun Go Down On Me.”

9:00 p.m. — Colin Stough is the next artist to hear from Ryan. The country boy finds out he advanced to the Top 12 and we could hear Lionel scream “Wow!” in the audience. I guess he wasn’t expecting that! Colin sings an intimate version of Robyn‘s “Dancing On My Own” in celebration. The judges are loving this so much that Luke runs up to hug Colin afterward. Katy yells, “One moment can change your life and that was the moment!”

9:10 p.m. — Marybeth Byrd learns that America has voted her into the Top 12. She sings “Cover Me Up” by Morgan Wallen before happily walking off to the safety zone.

9:13 p.m. — Kaeyra learns she is in the danger zone. The judges look stunned. She slays “If I Was Your Woman” and Katy pleads with America to vote for her the next time she gets to sing. Is that a bit of a confession on Katy’s part? Perhaps they already know Kaeyra will fill one of those open slots in the Top 12.

9:18 p.m. — Oliver Steele is safe! He can relax and entertain the crowd with his own spin on “You’re Still the One” by Shania Twain.

9:24 p.m. — Olivia Soli has learned that America wants to hear more power. More power than they heard last night. Damn, that was a ruthless reveal, Ryan! Olivia is not in the Top 12 and she sings “God Is a Woman” by Ariana Grande. Luke says he can’t even talk because the performance was so great.

9:27 p.m. — Iam Tongi has taken a spot in the Top 12. He will celebrate with a cover of Lionel’s own “Stuck On You.” Brilliant!

9:35 p.m. — Zachariah Smith takes the stage and learns he has made the Top 12! He’s going to take a victory lap with Toto‘s “Hold the Line.” Katy looks star-struck.

9:40 p.m. — Lucy Love is next, learning she has not advanced to the Top 12. She’s a fighter, and continues to fight with “Radioactive” by Imagine Dragons. This was probably her best performance of the season! The crowd is screaming her name as Lionel says, “If I had to bet on anybody, I’m gonna bet on you.”

9:46 p.m. — The final artist in the Top 12 is Megan Danielle! That means Nutsa will have to sing for survival. Megan is singing “Thank God I Do” by Lauren Daigle to thank America for putting her through.

