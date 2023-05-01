‘American Idol 21’ episode 15 recap: Top 12 perform on ‘Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Night’; who was eliminated? [UPDATING LIVE BLOG]

Tonight on “American Idol,” the competition heats up as the Top 12 contestants perform for superstar judges Luke Bryan, Katy Perry and Lionel Richie on “Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Night.” America’s vote for the Top 10 is revealed LIVE coast-to-coast. Will your favorites make the cut? Emmy Award winner Ryan Seacrest hosts the reality TV competition series for the show’s sixth season on ABC and 21st overall.

Follow along with our updating live blog on Sunday, April 30 (8:00 p.m. ET/5:00 p.m. PT) as we react to the Top 12 performances and reveal who will perform in the Top 10 on Monday, May 1.

SEE Everything to know about ‘American Idol’ Season 21: Finalists, judges and celebrity mentors

8:00 p.m. — Previously on “American Idol”! The Top 10 were revealed before the judges saved Lucy Love and Nutsa to round out the Top 12. Who will stand out tonight as the contestants perform iconic numbers from Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductees? Let’s find out!

8:10 p.m. — Idol’s international superstar Adam Lambert will help mentor the contestants this week. First up is Tyson Venegas, who has decided to change things up with a song that will knock peoples’ socks off. Adam tells Tyson to cover Stevie Wonder and Tyson settles on “For Once in My Life.” It was a smart suggestion on Adam’s part because this fits Tyson’s vocal register perfectly. He’s not over-singing like he has some of his past performances. He even throws in a few dance moves! Luke says, “That was so comfortable!” and applauds Tyson for stepping away from the piano. Lionel says Tyson was “on fire.”

8:15 p.m. — Warren Peay is next, singing “House of the Rising Sun” by The Animals. Adam coaches the newly engaged contestants on storytelling before he takes the stage. He’s an authentic bluesy country singer, but there are at least three of those this season. Warren might be the best, vocally, but does he have the stage presence to win over America’s vote? He seems to improve each week. Lionel thinks the song may have started “too low” but he came out of it. Katy loves Warren’s voice. Luke calls it an “overall great performance.”

8:25 p.m. — Haven Madison is showing a new side to herself with the Bon Jovi hit “Livin’ On a Prayer.” Adam tells her to let her technique “go a little bit” and let loose. Haven puts her own spin on the tune, stripping it down and giving it a modern pop flare. She’s set the instruments aside and works the stage like a pro. Katy tells the teenager, “You’ve traded in your Flintstones vitamins for confidence vitamins!” Luke calls it a huge “step out moment” and she’s a “massive star.” Lionel loves that Haven’s confidence is “staring us in the face.”

Be sure to make your predictions to influence our reality TV racetrack odds. You can keep changing your predictions until just before the next episode airs on ABC. You’ll compete to win eternal bragging rights and a spot on our “American Idol 21” leaderboard. See our contest rules and sound off with other fans in our reality TV forum. Read more Gold Derby entertainment news.

SIGN UP for Gold Derby’s free newsletter with latest predictions