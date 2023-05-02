‘American Idol 21’ episode 16 recap: Top 10 perform in ‘Judge’s Song Contest’; who was eliminated? [UPDATING LIVE BLOG]

Tonight on “American Idol,” the “Judge’s Song Contest” returns as Luke Bryan, Katy Perry and Lionel Richie each suggest songs for the contestants to choose from. America votes for the Top 7 LIVE coast to coast. Will your favorites make the cut? Emmy Award winner Ryan Seacrest hosts the reality TV competition series for the show’s sixth season on ABC and 21st overall.

Follow along with our updating live blog on Monday, May 1 (8:00 p.m. ET/5:00 p.m. PT) as we react to the Top 10 performances and reveal who will perform in the Top 7 on Sunday, May 7.

SEE Everything to know about ‘American Idol’ Season 21: Finalists, judges and celebrity mentors

8:00 p.m. — Previously on “American Idol”! The Top 12 performed for “Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Night.” Lucy Love and Nutsa were eliminated at the end of the episode. Who will stand out tonight as the contestants perform songs chosen by the judges? Let’s find out!

Be sure to make your predictions to influence our reality TV racetrack odds. You can keep changing your predictions until just before the next episode airs on ABC. You’ll compete to win eternal bragging rights and a spot on our “American Idol 21” leaderboard. See our contest rules and sound off with other fans in our reality TV forum. Read more Gold Derby entertainment news.

SIGN UP for Gold Derby’s free newsletter with latest predictions