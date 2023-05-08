‘American Idol 21’ episode 17 recap: Top 8 perform for Alanis Morissette and Ed Sheeran; who was eliminated? [UPDATING LIVE BLOG]

Tonight on “American Idol,” Alanis Morissette and Ed Sheeran join Luke Bryan as guest judges. Katy Perry and Lionel Richie check in from Windsor Palace as they celebrate the coronation of King Charles III. Morissette pulls double duty as mentor while the Top 8 perform solo renditions of her hits, and also team up for duets from Sheeran’s music catalog. America votes for the Top 5 LIVE coast to coast. Will your favorites make the cut? Emmy Award winner Ryan Seacrest hosts the reality TV competition series for the show’s sixth season on ABC and 21st overall.

Follow along with our updating live blog on Sunday, May 7 (8:00 p.m. ET/5:00 p.m. PT) as we react to the Top 8 performances and reveal who will perform in the Top 5 on Sunday, May 14.

8:00 p.m. — Previously on “American Idol”! The Top 10 performed for “The Judge’s Song Contest.” Marybeth Byrd and Tyson Venegas were eliminated at the end of the episode. Who will stand out tonight as the contestants perform songs from Alanis Morissette and Ed Sheeran? Let’s find out!

8:08 p.m. — King Charles himself had a chat with Lionel and Katy before Warren Peay kicks things off with “All I Really Want.” He’s putting the guitar down and focusing on stage presence this week. Alanis tells him to soften up the beginning and build it up, but his voice gives her chills. I don’t think this song suits him at all, but his voice always sounds great. Alanis says this is a version she never imagined hearing. She thought it was “beautiful.” Ed thinks Warren shined without the guitar and relates to the singer using that as a barrier between himself and the audience. Luke says it has been fun watching Warren grow.

8:13 p.m. — Next up is Zachariah Smith singing “Ironic.” He wants to let loose, but hold his body movements to a “2” instead of gunning right for a “10” like he usually does. Zachariah is definitely more subdued this week, but the song suits him. He sort of reminds me of someone in a boy band with this whole stage persona this time around. Alanis says he has a “liquidity” that she loves. Ed is captivated by Zachariah’s “powerful” voice. Luke enjoyed the dynamics.

8:22 p.m. — Iam Tongi and Oliver Steele are teaming up for a duet of “Photograph.” These two first paired up in the duets round of Hollywood Week, so it’s their second collaboration of the season. It’s incredibly understated, but beautiful to listen to. Ed loves how well their voices compliment each other. Alanis was moved and loves hearing men be vulnerable. Luke called it a “great arrangement” with beautiful harmonies.

8:30 p.m. — Haven Madison sees Alanis as an ultimate songwriting icon, so this is a thrill for her. She chose “You Learn” because the 17-year old continues to grow through this experience. This song is a natural fit for Haven, whose voice is more in Alanis’ wheelhouse than perhaps anyone else in this Top 8. She lacks Alanis’ edge, but it’s a good performance. Alanis is excited to see what happens next in Haven’s career. Ed loves the teenager’s voice.

8:37 p.m. — Warren is back singing with Wé Ani on “Perfect.” This song fits Warren’s voice much better than his previous effort and this is completely effortless for Wé. Ed was smiling from ear-to-ear the whole time and said he was just enjoying himself the entire time. Alanis loves how they both “indicated their massive range.”

8:43 p.m. — Colin Stough will be singing “Hand in My Pocket” for his solo. Alanis tells him stand up and allow himself to be “imperfect.” He wisely changes the arrangement of the song a bit and makes it a country version. When he hits the chorus he kicks it up a notch and makes this one of his best performances of the season. Alanis didn’t see it coming and said, “If nasty is this, then I love nasty.” Ed says it was “really, really up my alley.” Luke says, “He’s just so damn cute I don’t know what to do.”

9:01 p.m. — After Alanis shows these kids how it’s done with her own performance of “Thank U,” Zachariah and Haven return with a duet of “Thinking Out Loud.” These two sound good together and it’s a perfect song for them to mesh voices. Ed thinks they sing it better than he does and calls them “so talented.” Alanis says the song sounds like it was supposed to be a duet. Luke has “smile cramps” from watching these two.

9:06 p.m. — Megan Danielle is singing “Head Over Feet” as a tribute to her boyfriend. Alanis is transfixed by the beauty of Megan’s voice. The song definitely fits her, but it’s a slower, more romantic version. Alanis loves how she expressed it so “authentically.” Ed says Megan’s tone is “incredible” and he forgot he was watching a singing competition. Luke says he made the song “inviting” and “nailed that.”

