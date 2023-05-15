‘American Idol 21’ episode 18 recap: Top 5 perform for ‘Disney Night’; who was eliminated? [UPDATING LIVE BLOG]

Tonight on “American Idol,” celebrate the magic of Disney as the Top 5 perform Disney classics LIVE and America votes for the Top 3. Sofia Carson mentors the contestants at Disneyland Resort and Halle Bailey performs. America votes for the Top 5 LIVE coast to coast. Will your favorites make the cut? Emmy Award winner Ryan Seacrest hosts the reality TV competition series for the show’s sixth season on ABC and 21st overall.

Follow along with our updating live blog on Sunday, May 14 (8:00 p.m. ET/5:00 p.m. PT) as we react to the Top 5 performances and reveal who will advance to the finale on Sunday, May 21.

8:00 p.m. — Previously on “American Idol”! The Top 8 performed songs by Grammy winners Alanis Morissette and Ed Sheeran. Haven Madison, Oliver Steele and Warren Peay were eliminated at the end of the episode. Who will stand out tonight as the contestants perform hits from Disney songbook? Let’s find out!

8:07 p.m. — The wait is over. We finally get to see what Katy is wearing this year for Disney Night. After an opening performance of “When You Wish Upon a Star” from Sara Bareilles (backed by the Top 5), Katy emerges as Mrs. Incredible, Elastigirl from “The Incredibles.” Luke and Lionel didn’t dress for the occasion. How does this costume compare to previous years?

8: 15 p.m. — First up tonight is Wé Ani, who is singing “Into the Unknown” from “Frozen II.” Wé relates to the lyrics about reclaiming your own power. I think this is a perfect song for Wé, whose voice lends itself to Broadway. This song has a lot of range, but she makes it look easy. The judges give this powerhouse rendition a standing ovation and Lionel exclaims, “What a way to start the show!” Katy says cheekily, “That was incredible.” Luke says Wé hasn’t hit a bad note all year.

8:25 p.m. — Zachariah Smith is next with “I Just Can’t Wait to be King” from “The Lion King.” He’s performing with his usual flare and energy — it’s hard not to appreciate that. I’m still not sure exactly what music direction he hopes to take, but he’s got a great voice. I love the breakdown he does at the end. Katy says, “You actually may become king!” Luke appreciates his level of comfort on the stage and his “entertainability.” Lionel calls it a “tough arrangement” and Zachariah was “right in the driver’s seat.”

8:35 p.m. — Colin Stough is next singing “Real Gone” from “Cars.” He’s using this moment to celebrate his mom. He’s rockin’ out with his cowboy hat and fringe jacket, looking like a star as Luke proudly smiles on. He seems to get more comfortable each week and I think he’s a legitimate threat to pull off a shocking win this season. Luke calls this his favorite performance Colin has done. Lionel agrees, applauding Colin’s confidence this week. Katy says, “You finally did exactly what we’ve been wanting.”

