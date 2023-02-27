‘American Idol 21’ episode 2 recap: Auditions continue in New Orleans, Las Vegas and Nashville [Updating Live Blog]

“American Idol,” the iconic series that revolutionized the television landscape by pioneering the music competition genre, will return to airwaves for another season on ABC. Helping determine who America will ultimately vote for to become the next singing sensation are music industry forces and superstar judges Luke Bryan, Katy Perry and Lionel Richie. Emmy Award-winning host and producer Ryan Seacrest is also set to return to the beloved competition series for the show’s sixth season on ABC and 21st overall.

Tonight the second batch of auditions from New Orleans, Las Vegas and Nashville will be shown. Aspiring pop stars sing their hearts out in hopes of earning a golden ticket to Hollywood, and if they really stand out, a platinum ticket, which allows them to skip the first round of competition during Hollywood Week. Read our full recap of Season 21 Episode 2, airing February 26 (8:00 – 10:00 p.m. ET/PT on ABC), below.

8:00 p.m. — Previously on “American Idol”! The first batch of auditions took place, with nine contestants earning golden tickets to Hollywood. Tyson Venegas is a 17-year old from Vancouver, British Columbia, earned the first of three platinum tickets that will be handed out this season. It allows him to skip the first round of Hollywood week. Tyson impressed the judges with a performance of “New York State of Mind” by Billy Joel. But enough about last week, let’s see what new talent is discovered tonight!

8:05 p.m. — The first contestant auditioning tonight is Caroline Kole, a 25-year old who works as a social . She’s currently a social media manager in Nashville. Caroline is singing an acoustic version of Katy’s smash hit “Firework.” Luke thinks she has all the tools, but says Caroline is missing the mark on some of her delivery. Lionel loves her “smokiness.” Katy thinks Caroline has Top 24 potential, but she’ll have to work hard to go past that. But what matters today is that Caroline is a YES for Hollywood!

8:20 p.m. — Jon Wayne Hatfield is a 21-year old from Goshen, Ohio. He grew up with his grandparents because his mom suffered from addiction. Jon’s grandpa is his best friend and accompanied the aspiring singer to his audition. Jon’s original song, inspired by his grandfather, is called “Tell Me Ray.” Sadly, Ray’s wife (Jon’s grandmother) can’t be there because she passed away about three years ago. It is also revealed that Ray has come out as a gay man, which Jon fully supports. It’s a heartfelt performance that brings Ray to tears. Lionel calls it “great songwriting.” Luke says it will make a lot of people feel like they’re not alone. Katy calls him “authentic” and “a songwriter.” Jon Wayne is headed to Hollywood!

8:35 p.m. — Ashley Tankard is a 22-year fast food worker old from Durham, North Carolina. She’s been trying out for the show since she was 15 and finally stands before the judges. Ashley is singing “You Broke Me First” by Tate McRae. Katy says it’s a great song choice, but Ashley needs to work on her enunciation. She makes the youngster start again. Following the second attempt, Lionel says Ashley needs to work on her confidence. Luke compliments her tone, but critiques her lack of control. Katy thinks Ashley is up to the challenge and gives her a “Yes.” Luke says “No.” Lionel is reluctant, but wants to see her grow. Ashley is headed to Hollywood!

8:45 p.m. — Cody Winkler is a 25-year old from Marion, Texas. He’s a full time truck driver who also farms and raises cattle on the side. Cody has always been shy and didn’t pursue music until about two years ago. He sings “Under a Neon Halo” by Bill Green. His inexperience shows. Not an inspired audition from this cowboy and Katy begs Luke to accompany him on guitar. It doesn’t help much, but Katy says “it done filled” her bucket. She tells him to practice his timing, but compliments his authenticity. Cody reminds Lionel of Willie Nelson and gets a yes from one judge. Katy and Luke say “no” so it’s back to the truck for Cody.

9:00 p.m. — Matt Wilson is a 21-year old teacher’s aide from Buffalo, New York. He wants to inspire kids from the school he teaches at to go after their dreams. Matt is singing “For Tonight” by Giveon. He’s got a great natural sound and the judges each have big smiles while they listen. Some stars are easier to spot than others. Matt gets a standing ovation following his performance and Lionel says, “You just had a conversation with us. I love your presentation.” Katy yells, “Tone! Tone! Tone! It sounds like it’s already mixed and mastered.” Luke calls it one of the most “genuine, real performances” he’s ever heard. It’s a big YES for Matt — he’s headed to Hollywood!

9:10 p.m. — Kaylin Hedges is a 15-year old from Pound Ridge, New York. She’s loved music since she was “tiny” and grew up singing at county fairs. Her parents took notice and decided to move her to New York to pursue her dreams. To do so, her father deployed in the U.S. Army. That’s a lot of pressure! Kaylin is singing “I’m Already There” by Lonestar as a tribute to her dad. The giggly teenager gets a standing ovation from the judges and Luke compliments her navigation of falsetto notes. Next, Katy surprises Kaylin with a special video message from her father. She’s already crying when Lionel to tells her to “take a look around.” And just like that, Kaylin’s dad appears, in person, in the studio. It’s a tearful reunion. Next, it’s mom’s turn to be surprised by the return of her husband. More tears! To take it up yet another notch, the judges bestow Kaylin with the second platinum ticket of the season! What an audition.

9:20 p.m. — Aiden Adair is a 19-year old from Clover, South Carolina who works at a pizza shop. He says this audition is completely out of his comfort zone, but he’s taking a shot with “Break My Heart Again” by FINNEAS. His delivery couldn’t be more simple, but this kid has stardust all over him and the judges know it. Katy gets googly eyes just seconds after Aiden opens his mouth. They pretend not to be completely infatuated and force Aiden to sing another song – “Let it Go” by James Bay. Luke loves this guy. Katy is glad he pushed himself. He gets a yes from all judges!

9:30 p.m. — Phil Stacey, who was a top-six finalist on Season 6 of “American Idol,” returns with his daughter who is 16 years old. In fact, there is footage of Stacey discussing the birth of his daughter while he was in the audition process all those years ago. Now it’s McKayla Stacey‘s turn, with her dad accompanying her on piano. She’s singing “She Used to Be Mine” by Sara Bareilles. The Wichita, Kansas native stares Lionel down as she belts it out. He loves that, but he wants her to work on believability. Most importantly, she has a great voice. Luke says the verse was “okay,” but the high end on the chorus was “incredible.” Luke says “no,” but Lionel and Katy say “yes.” McKayla is heading to Hollywood!

9:35 p.m. — Alessandra Aguirre (Lima, Peru), Stefan Benz (Centurion, South Africa) and Jeverson (St. George’s, Grenada) represent some international talent bringing their aspirations to America. All three make it to Hollywood, but receive very short clips in this episode.

9:45 p.m. — Nutsa is a 25-year old performer from Tbilisi, Georgia (the country) has always dreamed of living in Hollywood. She is singing “Lady Marmalade” by LaBelle. She’s an overdramatic oversinger that the judges seem to appreciate, but Katy does say it’s turned up a little “too hot.” Katy asks her to settle things down for the second performance, “Greatest Love of All” by Whitney Houston. This is a little easier to listen to, but she just seems so contrived in everything’s she’s doing. Katy tells Nutsa she needs to “be real,” but the judges send her through to Hollywood.

10:00 p.m. — Trey Louis is a 21-year old mattress salesman from Santa Fe, Texas. He is singing “Stone” by Whiskey Myers. “I love him,” says Lionel as Trey’s raspy voice fills the room. Plus, he’s got a killer mullet. Trey gets emotional when the judges give him a standing ovation. Luke compares him to Chris Stapleton. Then we learn that Trey is a survivor of a school shooting. He lost a lot of friends — eight students and two teachers were killed in this mass shooting. Katy breaks down in tears and screams, “Our country has failed us! You should be here singing here because you love music – not because you lost eight friends!” The mood turns somber, but it’s three yes’s for Trey. He’s heading to Hollywood.

