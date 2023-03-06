‘American Idol 21’ episode 3 recap: Which singers earned gold tickets to Hollywood? [Updating Live Blog]

“American Idol,” the iconic series that revolutionized the television landscape by pioneering the music competition genre, is back for another season on ABC. Helping determine who America will ultimately vote for to become the next singing sensation are music industry forces and superstar judges Luke Bryan, Katy Perry and Lionel Richie. Emmy Award winner Ryan Seacrest hosts the reality TV competition series for the show’s sixth season on ABC and 21st overall.

Tonight the third batch of auditions from New Orleans, Las Vegas and Nashville will be shown. Aspiring pop stars sing their hearts out in hopes of earning a golden ticket to Hollywood, and if they really stand out, a platinum ticket, which allows them to skip the first round of competition during Hollywood Week. Read our full recap of Season 21 Episode 3, airing March 5 (8:00 – 10:00 p.m. ET/PT on ABC), below.

8:00 p.m. — Previously on “American Idol”! The second batch of auditions took place, with 11 contestants earning golden tickets to Hollywood. Kaylin Hedges, a 15-year old from Pound Ridge, New York, earned the second of three platinum tickets that will be handed out this season. It allows her to skip the first round of Hollywood week. Kaylin impressed the judges with a performance of “I’m Already There” by Lonestar. But enough about last week, let’s see what new talent is discovered tonight!

8:08 p.m. — Tonight’s auditions begin in New Orleans and the first contestant is Sara Beth, a young-looking 25-year old from Roseville, California. She’s a stay-at-home mom to three kids who decided it’s time to pursue her dreams. She admits she’s “not really a musician” and just goes to karaoke with her friends. Sara Beth sings “You Know I’m No Good” by Amy Winehouse, but Katy isn’t satisfied. She tells the contestant to sing “Bennie and the Jets” by Elton John and show us what her voice can do. She basically does a note-for-not rendition of Haley Reinhart‘s version from Season 10. Katy calls her an “accidental American Idol” but warns, “if it’s not your dream, it’s not going to go far.” Luke loves her and says, “Yes.” Lionel isn’t sure Sarah Beth wants it enough and says, “No.” Katy breaks the tie and sends Sarah Beth to Hollywood!

8:20 p.m. — Tanner Charles is a 20-year old valet from Broken Arrow, Oklahoma. He considers himself a singer-songwriter and will sing an original song for his girlfriend Delaney’s birthday. She is brought into the room as Katy screams, “This is TV! This is TV!” Tanner sits at the piano and serenades Delaney with the song about her called “Golden Eyes.” It’s a touching moment for everyone and Katy stands up and jokingly ugly cries at the end. Katy calls it “exceptional” and says, “You are an ARTIST!” Lionel says, “You have the sausage,” which makes everyone crack up laughing. Luke says, “You’re one of the best I’ve seen at telling the story. Your instincts are perfect.” Tanner is going to Hollywood!

8:30 p.m. — Mikey Burson is a 22-year old server from Nashville, Tennessee auditioning with “Cold As Ice” by Foreigner. His mother (who is also his musical partner) accompanies him on piano. Katy seems distracted by their thick, wavy locks of hair, but Mikey sings on. Excuse the pun, but this audition leaves me cold as ice. Still, the judges give him a round of applause. Luke finally admits, “It’s got all the feels of a little bit loungey.” Katy says Mikey sounds like a karaoke star — and she and Luke block him from advancing to Hollywood.

8:36 p.m. — Adin Boyer is a 22-year old music teacher from Lake Forest, California. When he was two years old he was diagnosed with autism. His parents are both artists and noticed Adin had perfect pitch, so they enrolled him in music classes and he’s been classically trained for years. It’s helped him cope and tonight Adin is auditioning with his own original song, “Predicament.” He’s a gifted pianist, but the song sounds a little Broadway. Lionel says, “I could listen to that all night.” Katy wonders what else Adin can do. Luke thinks it’s some of the best piano playing he’s heard, but he needs better vocal choices. The judges decide to roll the dice on Adin and send him to Hollywood!

8:45 p.m. — Wé Ani is a 23-year old performer from Harlem, New York. She’s got a distinct speaking voice, which makes Luke question if she does voiceovers. It may seem like she can’t sing, but longtime viewers of reality TV singing competitions like myself will recognize this powerhouse as Wé McDonald, who rose to prominence on Season 11 of “The Voice,” placing third as part of Team Alicia Keys when she was 17. Today she’s singing “Anyone” by Demi Lovato and as soon as she starts to sing, the entire sound of her voice shifts. Katy’s eyes bug out in bewilderment. Lionel calls her “amazing” and “ridiculous.” Wé gets an enthusiastic “YES!” to Hollywood from the judges.

9:00 p.m. — Marybeth Byrd is a 21-year old radio host from Armorel, Arkansas. She’s singing “If It Hadn’t Been for Love” by The Steeldrivers “with a little bit of pop flare to it.” Luke screams with excitement as she lets her country vocals soar. Lionel says, “You opened up and it was correct. Period.” Luke says, “I’m talking about the first note. You’ve got it. From your name to the presentation.” Katy says, “This is why we go to the nooks and crannies and leave no American Idol unturned.” Marybeth, a young woman from a small town of 300 people is headed to Hollywood! Katy adds, “She’s for sure Top 10.”

9:02 p.m. — Bre, a 27-year old dueling pianist from Burbank, California is seen in a brief clip duetting with Lionel on his song “All Night Long.” I didn’t get a real feel for her voice, but the judges send her through to Hollywood.

9:10 p.m. — Olivia Soli is a 20-year old college student from Los Angeles. She sits down at the piano for audition to sing Lionel’s classic hit “Hello.” The judges are blown away by her unique rendition, which Lionel calls the “best so far in this audition.” Luke says it was “tremendous” and Katy adds, “You put Lionel Richie out of a job! You have a tremendous voice. So much soul.” It’s an enthusiastic “YES” for Olivia to move on to Hollywood!

9:25 p.m. — Preston Duffee is a 21-year old musician from Hartsville, South Carolina. He started playing the guitar when he was 12 years old after his dad bought him one for Christmas. Preston’s mother committed suicide about two years ago after a battle with bipolar disorder. His sister actually found her after hearing the gunshot. Music has since saved Preston’s life and is how he makes money and puts money on the table. Today he’s singing an original called “Something to Write About.” After giving Preston a standing ovation, Lionel compliments his songwriting ability. Luke wasn’t so impressed with Preston’s voice as his songwriting ability. It will be a tough road ahead, but Preston is headed to Hollywood!

9:35 p.m. — Emma Busse is a 20-year old performing arts graduate from Vancouver. The judges are leery of musical theater acts after a few overly dramatic auditions. She surprises the judges with a performance of “Goodbye Yellow Brick Road” by Elton John. Katy screams, “I think we can save this one!” and tells her to shake the Broadway out. Luke says the slow vibrato has to go. Even though Emma has to “unlearn” a few things, the judges want to see what Emma can do in Hollywood!

9:45 p.m. — Keelin is a 24-year old from Ireland that currently lives in New York. She has a quirky personality and says the world is her stage. She likes to manifest things and speak them into existence. For her audition, Keelin is singing an original called “Don’t Call Me.” It’s actually a fun song, she’s just not a very good singer. Maybe she could sell it to someone else with a better voice. Katy says Keelin reminds her of Meghan Trainor and sees potential in her. Lionel agrees, and despite Luke’s “No,” Keelin will go to Hollywood!

10:00 p.m. — The final audition tonight is Elijah McCormick, a 24-year old ophthalmologist technician from Raeford, North Carolina. He’s been singing since he was six years old but really fell in love with it in high school. On his graduation day he was in a terrible car accident. Elijah had to learn to walk and talk again. While being transported to the hospital, Elijah flatlined a couple of times. He had 10 surgeries and was in the hospital for 79 days. For his audition, Elijah is singing “Bless the Broken Road” by Rascal Flatts. His voice brings Lionel to tears – they really saved the best for last tonight. What a voice! Each judge hugs him before Luke compares Elijah’s approach to the late Willie Spence. Lionel calls it a moment in his life he will never forget. Elijah is heading to Hollywood and Katy says this is “just the beginning” of his story.

