‘American Idol 21’ episode 4 recap: How many gold tickets to Hollywood were handed out after the Oscars? [Updating Live Blog]

“American Idol,” the iconic series that revolutionized the television landscape by pioneering the music competition genre, is back for another season on ABC. Helping determine who America will ultimately vote for to become the next singing sensation are music industry forces and superstar judges Luke Bryan, Katy Perry and Lionel Richie. Emmy Award winner Ryan Seacrest hosts the reality TV competition series for the show’s sixth season on ABC and 21st overall.

Tonight the fourth batch of auditions from New Orleans, Las Vegas and Nashville will be shown. Aspiring pop stars sing their hearts out in hopes of earning a golden ticket to Hollywood, and if they really stand out, a platinum ticket, which allows them to skip the first round of competition during Hollywood Week. Read our full recap of Season 21 Episode 4, airing March 12 after the Oscars, below.

SEE Everything to know about ‘American Idol’ Season 21: Premiere date, judges and host

8:40 p.m. — Previously on “American Idol”! The third batch of auditions took place, with 11 contestants earning golden tickets to Hollywood. Who will the judges discover tonight?

8:47 p.m. — Dany Epp is a 23-year old gymnastics coach from Suffern, New York. She brought her mom to the audition, who is a self-professed superfan. The judges invite Mom to join the panel if she promises to provide honest feedback. Dany is singing one of Katy’s songs, “The One That Got Away,” for her audition. She’s got pain and grit to her voice, which puts a smile on Katy’s face as she begins to sing along. Dany’s mom tells her to connect more with her eyes. Lionel agrees, telling Dany to believe in herself. Luke calls her voice “real” and “emotional.” The judges unanimously agree to send Dany to Hollywood!

8:50 p.m. — Amara Valerio is a 20-year old college student from Yonkers, New York. She shows the judges a video of her getting “Kanye’d” at high school graduation, where some girl stole the mic from her while she was singing the “Star Spangled Banner.” Well, there will be no interrupting this audition. Amara sings “Bust Your Windows” by Jazmine Sullivan, getting out some of that pent up aggression she’s been holding onto. The judges continue having fun with Amara’s story throughout the audition and seem to barely be paying attention, but give her a ticket to Hollywood anyways.

8:55 p.m. — Savannah Christian is a 23-year old teacher from Darlington, South Carolina, and the first contestant auditioning in the “American Idol” metaverse. Savannah and the judges are all in virtual reality goggles through this audition, which adds a bit of fun, but doesn’t enhance Savannah’s less-than-qualifying vocals. Sadly, she just doesn’t have the chops to make it to Hollywood.

9:02 p.m. — Hannah Nicolaisen is a 23-year old recruiter from Houston, Texas. She spent college playing competitive volleyball, putting her music dreams on the back burner until now. For her audition, Hannah is singing “Make You Feel My Love” by Bob Dylan. She has a gorgeous tone, which makes Katy’s eyes bug out while Lionel smiles from ear to ear. “Well, you just spiked the ball in our faces,” Katy says when it’s over. “You did everything right to tell that story,” Lionel added. “Your unique voice is what we pray for in this business.” Luke closes things out saying, “You’re definitely born to sing.” Hannah will be one to watch out for in Hollywood!

9:10 p.m. — Reette Thorns is a 20-year old college student from Madison, Wisconsin. When she was a little girl, she dreamed of this moment, but life was unstable due to her mother’s struggle with addiction. Tonight she’s auditioning with “I Believe” by Fantasia. When she finishes the song she immediately breaks down in tears, and Lionel responds with a fatherly hug. He tells her the first note was “spot on” but the rest was nerves. Lionel says Reette touched him, but she needs a big dose of adrenaline. It wasn’t a perfect audition, but the judges want to give this girl a chance. She’s heading to Hollywood!

9:15 p.m. — Tripp Taylor is an 18-year old college student from Florence, South Carolina with a deep, baritone voice. He is auditioning with “I Believe to My Soul” by Ray Charles while playing piano himself. He’s got a great, bluesy voice and looks like a star. Luke thinks he’s “incredible” and Katy asks, “Lionel, are you sure he’s not your son?” Tripp has the talent, the “it factor” and a phenomenal voice. Lionel calls his stage presence “strong” but warns him he’s being thrown to the wolves. Tripp is headed to Hollywood!

9:26 p.m. — A wild audition shows Rach Karma, a 28-year old receptionist from Newington, Connecticut, screeching out “Holy Diver” by Dio. It’s a “no” for her, but they auditions quickly move to a more wholesome singer in Colt Glover, a 21-year old college student from Magnolia, Texas. He’s singing “Rock Salt and Nails” by Flatt & Scruggs. Luke immediately perks up when he hears Colt’s country twang. Katy screams, “You are the best country singer we have seen so far!” She predicts he’ll be in the Top 10. What a vote of confidence!

9:40 p.m. — Cay Aliese is a 24-year old mother from Dandridge, Tennessee. She grew up playing music with her dad, who passed away two months ago from a drug overdose. Throughout Cay’s life, her father struggled and kept blowing one record deal after the next. His name was Nolan Neal and he even competed on other TV talent shows like “America’s Got Talent” and “The Voice.” Pursuing music at this stage in her life makes Cay feel closer to him. For her audition, Cay is singing an original called “City of Nashville” she wrote for her father. Katy is touched by the story, but isn’t emotionally connected to Cay’s performance. Luke tells her she has a unique sound, but “don’t be afraid to soar.” Despite being on the fence, the judges decide to give Cay a chance in Hollywood. That’s a wrap for tonight. The auditions continue next week with a full two-hour episode.

Be sure to make your predictions to influence our reality TV racetrack odds. You can keep changing your predictions until just before the next episode airs on CBS. You’ll compete to win eternal bragging rights and a spot on our “Survivor 44” leaderboard. See our contest rules and sound off with other fans in our reality TV forum. Read more Gold Derby entertainment news.

SIGN UP for Gold Derby’s free newsletter with latest predictions