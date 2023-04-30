‘American Idol’ 21 predictions: Iam Tongi is early front-runner to win, but who will be eliminated from Top 12?

Our predictions center for “American Idol” is now open, with our savvy readers and fans of the ABC reality TV competition hedging their bets on who will win this 21st season. The early front-runner is Iam Tongi, an 18-year old Hawaii native whose audition of “Monsters” by James Blunt went viral, raking in over 100 million views on social media platforms.

Currently the top five are rounded out by Colin Stough, Wé Ani, Zachariah Smith and Oliver Steele. Don’t agree with these predictions? Well, get in the game and make your voice heard! Our predictions center closes at the beginning of each new episode. There is a weekly prize of a $100 Amazon gift card for the winner, as you predict who will win and who will be eliminated each episode.

Most likely to be eliminated on Sunday are Lucy Love and Nutsa. This doesn’t come as a surprise, as both were saved by judges Luke Bryan, Katy Perry and Lionel Richie in order to advance to the Top 12. Will either redeem themselves and advance to the Top 10?

The competition heats up Sunday, April 30 on “Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Night.” The Top 12 will take on songs from music legends before the Top 10 are announced live coast-to-coast. Then on Monday, May 1, the Top 10 perform in the “Judge’s Song Contest” for a spot in the Top 7.

Be sure to make your predictions to influence our reality TV racetrack odds. You can keep changing your predictions until just before the next episode airs on ABC.

