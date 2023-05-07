‘American Idol’ Top 8 predictions: Who will be eliminated on May 7?

The “American Idol” Top 8 contestants perform LIVE coast to coast on Sunday, May 7 in hopes of advancing to the Top 5. Grammy winners Alanis Morissette and Ed Sheeran will join Luke Bryan as guest judges while series regulars Katy Perry and Lionel Richie jet off to the UK to take part in the historic coronation of King Charles III. But which contestants are predicted to go home?

“American Idol” superfans have been forecasting the outcome in our Gold Derby Predictions Center. According to the latest odds, Oliver Steele is most likely to be heading home after landing in the bottom three last week. Katy saved him after winning the Judge’s Song Contest. The other two singers most at risk of elimination are Haven Madison and Warren Peay.

Iam Tongi continues to be the frontrunner this season. Expected to join him in the Top 5 for “Disney Night” are Wé Ani, Colin Stough, Megan Danielle and Zachariah Smith. Iam has led the way ever since his Season 21 audition of James Blunt‘s “Monsters” went viral.

Morissette will pull double duty as guest judge and mentor to the remaining contestants, who will all perform her songs live on the Idol stage. The finalists will also team up with each other for special duets of some of Sheeran’s biggest hits. To fill in the two-hour broadcast, both Morissette and Sheeran will take the stage themselves, with the former performing a classic hit, while the latter sings his brand new single. “American Idol” airs live coast to coast on Sunday, May 7 (8:00 – 10:00 p.m. ET/5:00 – 7:00 p.m. PT) on ABC.

