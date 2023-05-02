‘American Idol’ announces Ed Sheeran and Alanis Morissette as guest judges for May 7; who are they replacing?

“American Idol” will look a little different when the Top 7 perform on Sunday, May 7. Grammy winners Alanis Morissette and Ed Sheeran will join Luke Bryan as guest judges while series regulars Katy Perry and Lionel Richie jet off to the UK to take part in the historic coronation of King Charles III. But your favorite judges won’t be completely absent, as both Perry and Richie plan to check in LIVE from Windsor Castle.

Morissette will pull double duty as guest judge and mentor to the remaining contestants, who will all perform her songs live on the Idol stage. The finalists will also team up with each other for special duets of some of Sheeran’s biggest hits. To fill in the two-hour broadcast, both Morissette and Sheeran will take the stage themselves, with the former performing a classic hit, while the latter sings his brand new single. “American Idol” airs live coast to coast on Sunday, May 7 (8:00 – 10:00 p.m. ET/5:00 – 7:00 p.m. PT) on ABC.

Since 1995, Morissette has been one of the most influential singer-songwriter musicians in contemporary music. Her deeply expressive music and performances have earned vast critical praise and seven Grammy awards. Morissette’s 1995 debut, “Jagged Little Pill,” was followed by nine more eclectic and acclaimed albums. She has contributed musically to theatrical releases and has acted on the big and small screen.

Sheeran burst onto the global music scene in 2011 with his debut album “+” (plus). Rapidly establishing himself as a history-making artist, he followed with “x” (multiply), “÷” (divide), “No.6 Collaborations Project” and “=” (equals) – a catalog that has seen Sheeran become one of the world’s biggest musical success stories of the 21st century.

