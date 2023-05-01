‘American Idol’ sets Disney Night 2023 for May 14, but what will Katy Perry wear?

Since ABC gained the rights to “American Idol” in 2018, fans have agonized over two questions each and every season: 1) Who will win, and 2) What will Katy Perry wear on Disney Night? Well, we still have about a month to go until we find out who will join the “Idol” winners list, but the answer to our Disney question will be answered sooner rather than later.

ABC has confirmed to Gold Derby that Disney Night 2023 will air on May 14. That episode will feature the Top 5 artists still in the competition. As of this writing, the Top 12 singers are Wé Ani, Warren Peay, Haven Madison, Tyson Venegas, Colin Stough, Marybeth Byrd, Oliver Steele, Iam Tongi, Zachariah Smith, Lucy Love, Megan Danielle and Nutsa.

So far on ABC’s reality TV show, Perry has donned the costumes of Cinderella, Snow White, Ursula, Mrs. Jumbo, Tinker Bell and Ariel. (See them all in our photo gallery above.) Her cohorts Luke Bryan, Lionel Richie and Ryan Seacrest have yet to get into the Disney spirit by dressing up, though they always have fun playing off of Perry’s unbridled enthusiasm.

In the comments section below, give us YOUR guesses on what outfit Perry might wear during Season 21’s upcoming Disney Night. With the live-action remake of “The Little Mermaid” hitting theaters on May 26, it’s a shame Perry has already impersonated both Ursula and Ariel. Other possible Disney princesses include Moana, Rapunzel, Raya, Merida, Belle and Aurora.

Here’s a fun refresher on all of Katy Perry’s Disney Night costumes through the years:

Katy Perry as Cinderella — April 29, 2018 (Season 16)

In the lead-up to Katy’s first-ever Disney Night, she appeared in a pre-taped video as Cinderella with the remaining Top 10 contestants. Together, they sang a magical rendition of “When You Wish Upon a Star” from “Pinocchio.” When the cameras went live, she was no longer wearing Cinderella’s silver dress and sparkling crown, but was instead dressed up as …

Katy Perry as Snow White — April 29, 2018 (Season 16)

Katy’s inaugural Disney Night costume on the big stage was Snow White. To be clear, she didn’t just “dress up” as the raven-haired princess — she also absorbed her personality, complete with high-pitched voice and desire for wanting a prince. In a memorable moment, when Ryan teased her about her love life, Katy responded by singing, “One day my prince will come,” a reference to the song “Someday My Prince Will Come” from “Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs.”

Katy Perry as Ursula — April 21, 2019 (Season 17)

Katy’s first Disney villain was Ursula, the purple sea witch from “The Little Mermaid” who stole Ariel’s voice. The “Firework” and “Roar” singer had the audience on the floor laughing over her various props (including crab legs and shrimp cocktail) and her own twisted tentacles. “It’s dangerous,” Ryan joked at one point when Katy wrapped her black octopus appendages around the host’s neck.

Katy Perry as Mrs. Jumbo — May 10, 2020 (Season 18)

The 18th season will be remembered as the one where the contestants had to be sent home for the live shows due to the Covid-19 pandemic. But Katy didn’t let that stop her from getting into the animated spirit. During the combined Disney Night/Mother’s Day episode, she dressed up as Mrs. Jumbo, aka Dumbo’s mom, while she judged remotely from her couch at home. Her puppy Nugget was decked out in a cute Dumbo costume. Katy was pregnant at the time with her and Orlando Bloom’s daughter, Daisy Dove.

Katy Perry as Tinker Bell — May 2, 2021 (Season 19)

Katy was the spitting image of “Peter Pan’s” Tinker Bell when the reality TV show returned live to the studio for its 19th season (and fourth on ABC). In addition to her lime green dress and fluttery fairy wings, she wore a white-blonde wig with matching bleached eyebrows. The “Idol” judge later joked that her prosthetic elf ears were a reference to her fiance Orlando’s character in “The Lord of the Rings” films.

Katy Perry as Ariel — May 1, 2022 (Season 20)

Katy was rolled onto the stage as Ariel from “The Little Mermaid” on the fifth anniversary of her dressing up for Disney Night. As if that wasn’t iconic enough, she soon fell over backwards in her chair thanks to her bulky fin — you can’t make this stuff up! Later, when Top 10 finalist Nicolina performed Ursula’s “Poor Unfortunte Souls” song on the big stage, Katy as Ariel pretended to be terrified and held up her fork (aka her dinglehopper) for protection. We loved every single second of this.

