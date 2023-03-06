‘American Idol’: Lionel Richie sobs while listening to Elijah McCormick’s powerful audition [WATCH]

Elijah McCormick was the final artist to audition on Sunday night’s episode of “American Idol,” making an impression judges Lionel Richie, Katy Perry and Luke Bryan won’t soon forget. The 24-year old ophthalmologist technician from Raeford, North Carolina belted out “Bless the Broken Road” by Rascal Flatts after explaining how he survived a nearly fatal car accident. Watch the powerful and emotional audition below.

On Elijah’s graduation day in 2019 he almost lost his life in a car crash. The automobile caught fire and the then-teenager was airlifted to the hospital, where he flatlined nine times. After 10 surgeries, Elijah began his recovery process, learning to walk and talk again throughout his 79 day hospital stay.

“I got a phone call,” Elijah’s mother Teshauna recalls. “I thought it was just a fender-bender, but when I got there it was terrifying. I got beside him and I called his name three times and said, ‘You’re gonna be alright.’ And he shook his head at me and that was that. They put him on the stretcher and they took him to the landing space. I really don’t know where I would be if he hadn’t made it.”

When he could speak again, the first words out of Elijah’s mouth were, “Mama, can I still sing?” And sing he did for his audition. Midway through his vocal performance Lionel broke into tears and never recovered. “You hit one of those notes and I thought of Willie [Spence],” the judge explained. “God brought you back nine times for you to do something amazing. That was one of those moments in my life I will never forget.”

“Elijah do you understand that this is the beginning of your story?” Katy asked. “It’s the beginning! I can’t believe you came to us.” Before the segment concluded, she added, “He’s Top 10 for sure!”

