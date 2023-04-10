‘American Idol’ final judgement: Was Fire robbed of a spot in Top 24? [POLL RESULTS]

Season 21 of “American Idol” continued Sunday night with judges Luke Bryan, Katy Perry and Lionel Richie beginning to narrow down the contestants to the Top 24. It was the first of two “Final Judgement” episodes (the second airs Monday, April 10 at 8:00 p.m. ET/PT). Throughout the two-hour episode, contestants performed in the Showstoppers round of Hollywood Week before learning their fate.

The three notable contestants cut from the competition were Adin Boyer, Fire and Kaylin Hedges. In a recent poll, we asked our readers to vote for who they thought was robbed. Forty-one percent actually said, “No one! The judges got it right.” But coming in second place was Fire, who had developed a sympathetic fan base throughout her journey. The complete results are below:

No one (the judges were right) – 41%

Fire – 30%

Kaylin Hedges – 18%

Adin Boyer – 11%

Nothing in life has been easy for single mom Fire, who became pregnant at 18 and was in and out of foster care her whole life. She’s came to “American Idol” because she wanted to get away from exotic dancing and hated to see her 4-year-old daughter Maja struggle in life the way that Fire did. The IDOL judges didn’t find her vocals fiery enough on her first try, but thanks to a change of heart from Katy, Fire got to audition again in Nashville and earned a ticket to Hollywood.

Fire’s journey was almost derailed during the Duets round, when her singing partner, Kaya Stewart, fell ill and withdrew from the competition at the last minute. Jayna Elise stepped forward to sing “Whataya Want From Me,” helping Fire advance to Showstoppers.

For her last performance, Fire sang “Mercy” by Duffy with a renewed confidence and energy. Still, her vocals weren’t enough for the judges and she was left heartbroken as they informed her she wouldn’t make the Top 24.

