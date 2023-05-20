‘American Idol’ Season 21 finale predictions: Will Colin Stough, Iam Tongi or Megan Danielle be crowned the winner?

The live coast-to-coast, three-hour season finale of “American Idol” is just one day away and features special performances from music legends and today’s top artists. The Top 3 contestants will take the stage for the final time as America decides who will become the next American Idol. But our own superfans have been forecasting the outcome in Gold Derby’s Predictions Center. Will our results match America’s?

According to the latest odds, 18-year old Hawaii native Iam Tongi is most likely to take the crown. In second place is Mississippi’s 19-year old country singer Colin Stough. Megan Danielle, a 21-year old from Georgia, is expected to place third.

ABC has announced the all-star lineup of performers includes the return of former Idol judge Keith Urban (singing “Wild Heart”), who will also mentor each of the finalists. Also confirmed to hit the stage are Clay Aiken & Ruben Studdard, Ellie Goulding, James Blunt, Jazmine Sullivan, Jelly Roll, Kevin Cronin, Kylie Minogue, Lainey Wilson, Lauren Daigle, Pitbull, TLC and possibly more!

In addition, judges Luke Bryan, Katy Perry and Lionel Richie will each sing their own hits. The season’s Top 12 contestants including Wé Ani, Zachariah Smith, Haven Madison, Oliver Steele, Warren Peay, Marybeth Byrd, Tyson Venegas, Lucy Love and Nutsa will also perform.

Urban was a judge on “American Idol” for four seasons. He served alongside Mariah Carey, Nicki Minaj and Randy Jackson in Season 12, which was won by Candice Glover. On seasons 13, 14 and 15 he was joined on the panel by Jennifer Lopez and Harry Connick Jr. Those seasons’ champs were Caleb Johnson, Nick Fradiani and Trent Harmon. Those were also the final seasons on FOX before “American Idol” was relaunched on ABC in 2018.

