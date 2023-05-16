Colin vs. Iam vs. Megan: Who do YOU want to win ‘American Idol’ Season 21? [POLL]

“American Idol” Season 21 is coming to an end Sunday, May 21 with Colin Stough, Iam Tongi and Megan Danielle battling it out to join the esteemed list of previous winners. After surviving auditions, Hollywood Week and the Final Judgement, judges Luke Bryan, Katy Perry and Lionel Richie chose them as part of the Top 26.

Since then, America has voted by the millions to keep these three in the competition. They’ve participated in theme weeks including “Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Night,” “Judge’s Song Contest,” “Alanis Morissette/Ed Sheeran Night” and “Disney Night” to reach this moment. So, who do YOU want to win it all? Vote in our poll below.

Colin Stough

HOMETOWN: Amory, MS

OCCUPATION: HVAC Technician

AGE: 19

HOLLYWOOD SHOWSTOPPER: “Cold” by Chris Stapleton

TOP 26: “Midnight Train to Memphis” by The SteelDrivers

TOP 20: “Pretty Heart” by Parker McCollum

TOP 20 RESULTS: “Dancing On My Own” by Robyn

TOP 12: “Midnight Rider” by The Allman Brothers Band

TOP 10: “It’s Been Awhile” by Staind

TOP 8: “Hand in My Pocket” by Alanis Morissette

TOP 8 DUET: “Dive” with Megan Danielle by Ed Sheeran

TOP 5: “Real Gone” from “Cars”

TOP 5: “Nobody Knows” by The Lumineers from “Pete’s Dragon”

Iam Tongi

HOMETOWN: Kahuku, HI

OCCUPATION: High School Student

AGE: 18

HOLLYWOOD SHOWSTOPPER: “The Sound of Silence” by Simon & Garfunkel

TOP 26: “Don’t Let Go” by SpawnBreezie

TOP 20: “The Winner Takes It All” by ABBA

TOP 20 RESULTS: “Stuck On You” by Lionel Richie

TOP 12: “Bring It On Home to Me” by Sam Cooke

TOP 10: “What a Wonderful World” by Louis Armstrong

TOP 8: “Guardian” by Alanis Morissette

TOP 8 DUET: “Photograph” with Oliver Steele by Ed Sheeran

TOP 5: “Lava” from “Lava”

TOP 5: “Father and Son” by Cat Stevens from “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2”

Megan Danielle

HOMETOWN: Douglasville, GA

OCCUPATION: Server

AGE: 21

HOLLYWOOD SHOWSTOPPER: “Always Remember Us This Way” by Lady Gaga

TOP 26: “The Chain” by Fleetwood Mac

TOP 20: “Holy Water” by We the Kingdom

TOP 20 RESULTS: “Thank God I Do” by Lauren Daigle

TOP 12: “Angel From Montgomery” by Bonnie Raitt

TOP 10: “Go Rest High on That Mountain” by Vince Gill

TOP 8: “Head Over Feet” by Alanis Morissette

TOP 8 DUET: “Dive” with Colin Stough by Ed Sheeran

TOP 5: “Carried Me With You” from “Onward”

TOP 5: “You Can’t Stop the Girl” by Bebe Rexha from “Maleficent: Mistress of Evil”

Tune in Sunday, May 21 (8:00 p.m. ET/5:00 p.m. PT) on ABC to vote for your favorite and watch the results live coast-to-coast.PO

