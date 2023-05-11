‘American Idol’ spoiler: Find out what the Top 5 will sing on ‘Disney Night’ (May 14)

The “American Idol” Top 5 will capture the spirit of Disney this weekend when each of the finalists performs two songs for judges Katy Perry, Luke Bryan and Lionel Richie. Sofia Carson has been announced as the mentor while Sara Bareilles will open the show with “When You Wish Upon a Star” and “The Little Mermaid” star Halle Bailey will perform “Part of Your World.” “Disney Night” airs live coast to coast on Sunday, May 14 at 8:00 p.m. ET/5:00 p.m. PT. But what will each contestant sing?

According to a People exclusive, we can can confirm each singer will perform twice — one classic and one song from a new Disney production. See the full set list below.

Colin Stough – “Real Gone” from “Cars” & “Nobody Knows” by The Lumineers, from “Pete’s Dragon”

Iam Tongi – “Lava” from “Lava” & “Father and Son” by Cat Stevens from “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2”

Megan Danielle – “Carried Me With You” from “Onward” & “You Can’t Stop the Girl” by Bebe Rexha from “Maleficent: Mistress of Evil”

Wé Ani – “Into the Unknown” from “Frozen II” & “The Climb” by Miley Cyrus from “Hannah Montana: The Movie”

Zachariah Smith – “Just Can’t Wait to be King” from “The Lion King” & “Life is a Highway” from “Cars”

But our next question is: What will Katy wear? Here’s a fun refresher on all of her Disney Night costumes through the years:

Katy Perry as Cinderella — April 29, 2018 (Season 16)

In the lead-up to Katy’s first-ever Disney Night, she appeared in a pre-taped video as Cinderella with the remaining Top 10 contestants. Together, they sang a magical rendition of “When You Wish Upon a Star” from “Pinocchio.” When the cameras went live, she was no longer wearing Cinderella’s silver dress and sparkling crown, but was instead dressed up as …

Katy Perry as Snow White — April 29, 2018 (Season 16)

Katy’s inaugural Disney Night costume on the big stage was Snow White. To be clear, she didn’t just “dress up” as the raven-haired princess — she also absorbed her personality, complete with high-pitched voice and desire for wanting a prince. In a memorable moment, when Ryan teased her about her love life, Katy responded by singing, “One day my prince will come,” a reference to the song “Someday My Prince Will Come” from “Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs.”

Katy Perry as Ursula — April 21, 2019 (Season 17)

Katy’s first Disney villain was Ursula, the purple sea witch from “The Little Mermaid” who stole Ariel’s voice. The “Firework” and “Roar” singer had the audience on the floor laughing over her various props (including crab legs and shrimp cocktail) and her own twisted tentacles. “It’s dangerous,” Ryan joked at one point when Katy wrapped her black octopus appendages around the host’s neck.

Katy Perry as Mrs. Jumbo — May 10, 2020 (Season 18)

The 18th season will be remembered as the one where the contestants had to be sent home for the live shows due to the Covid-19 pandemic. But Katy didn’t let that stop her from getting into the animated spirit. During the combined Disney Night/Mother’s Day episode, she dressed up as Mrs. Jumbo, aka Dumbo’s mom, while she judged remotely from her couch at home. Her puppy Nugget was decked out in a cute Dumbo costume. Katy was pregnant at the time with her and Orlando Bloom’s daughter, Daisy Dove.

Katy Perry as Tinker Bell — May 2, 2021 (Season 19)

Katy was the spitting image of “Peter Pan’s” Tinker Bell when the reality TV show returned live to the studio for its 19th season (and fourth on ABC). In addition to her lime green dress and fluttery fairy wings, she wore a white-blonde wig with matching bleached eyebrows. The “Idol” judge later joked that her prosthetic elf ears were a reference to her fiance Orlando’s character in “The Lord of the Rings” films.

Katy Perry as Ariel — May 1, 2022 (Season 20)

Katy was rolled onto the stage as Ariel from “The Little Mermaid” on the fifth anniversary of her dressing up for Disney Night. As if that wasn’t iconic enough, she soon fell over backwards in her chair thanks to her bulky fin — you can’t make this stuff up! Later, when Top 10 finalist Nicolina performed Ursula’s “Poor Unfortunte Souls” song on the big stage, Katy as Ariel pretended to be terrified and held up her fork (aka her dinglehopper) for protection. We loved every single second of this.

