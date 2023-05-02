‘American Idol’ Top 10: Wé Ani gives best performance with ‘I Have Nothing’; who will be eliminated next? [POLL RESULTS]

The “American Idol” Top 10 performed for “The Judge’s Song Contest Night” on Monday, May 1. Immediately following the episode we polled fans and asked who gave the best performance. Wé Ani topped the list for the second night in a row with her passionate rendition of “I Have Nothing” by Whitney Houston. The song was chosen for her by Luke Bryan, but Katy Perry was the winner of the song contest, defeating Bryan and Lionel Richie. When Oliver Steele, Marybeth Byrd and Tyson Venegas landed in the bottom three, she used her winning powers to save Oliver.

Marybeth and Tyson were eliminated. But did American get it right? And who gave the best performances of the night? Watch Wé’s performance and see our full poll results below.

‘American Idol’ Top 10: Who gave the best performance?

Wé Ani (“I Have Nothing”) – 33%

Iam Tongi (“What a Wonderful World”) – 25%

Megan Danielle (“Go Rest High On That Mountain”) – 16%

Tyson Venegas (“Someone You Loved”) – 9%

Colin Stough (“It’s Been Awhile”) – 9%

Zachariah Smith (“Wanted Dead or Alive”) – 3%

Haven Madison (“The Only Exception”) – 2%

Marybeth Byrd (“Wasted On You”) – 1%

Oliver Steele (“High & Dry”) – 1%

Warren Peay (“Colder Weather”) – 1%

The Top 8 will perform LIVE coast to coast on Sunday, 7 for a spot in the Top 5. Then, those semi-finalists will take the stage for “Disney Night” on May 14 before the Season 21 finale on May 21.

Based on our poll results, Warren Peay, Oliver Steele and Haven Madison are most in danger of going home next.

