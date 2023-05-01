‘American Idol’ Top 12: Wé Ani emerges as fan favorite on ‘Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Night’; who will be eliminated? [POLL RESULTS]

The “American Idol” Top 12 performed for “Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Night” on Sunday, April 30. Immediately following the episode we polled fans and asked who gave the best performance. Wé Ani emerged as a new fan favorite, topping the list for her rockin’ rendition of the Etta James classic “Something’s Got a Hold On Me.” View our full poll results below.

‘American Idol’ Top 12: Who gave the best performance?

Wé Ani (“Something’s Got a Hold On Me”) – 27%

Iam Tongi (“Bring It On Home”) – 26%

Megan Danielle (“Angel From Montgomery”) – 16%

Tyson Venegas (“For Once In My Life”) – 7%

Zachariah Smith (“Don’t Bring Me Down”) – 7%

Colin Stough (“Midnight Rider”) – 6%

Haven Madison (“Livin’ On a Prayer”) – 5%

Warren Peay (“House of the Rising Sun”) – 2%

Nutsa (“The Show Must Go On”) – 2%

Marybeth Byrd (“Dancing Queen”) – 1%

Oliver Steele (“Georgia On My Mind”) – <1%

Lucy Love (“All Night Long”) – <1%

Nutsa and Lucy Love were eliminated at the end of the episode, but the Top 10 will perform in the “Judge’s Song Contest” on Monday, May 1, with the Top 7 revealed by the end of the episode. Luke Bryan, Katy Perry and Lionel Richie each suggest songs for the contestants to choose from. America votes for the Top 7 LIVE coast to coast.

Based on our poll results, Warren Peay, Marybeth Byrd and Oliver Steele are most in danger of going home next.

