‘American Idol’ Top 12: Who gave the best performance on ‘Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Night’? [POLL]

The “American Idol” Top 12 hit the stage on Sunday night, performing for America’s vote and a spot in the Top 10. Judges Luke Bryan, Katy Perry and Lionel Richie looked on as America decided the contestants’ fate. Idol alum Adam Lambert served as a mentor. Lucy Love and Nutsa were eliminated, but did America get it right? And who gave the best performance? Vote in our poll below.

The revival of “American Idol” continues with its sixth season on ABC and 21st overall. The Season 21 Top 26 were chosen from those who survived Hollywood Week. Each of these contestants had to sing in the Showstopper round to convince the three judges that they deserved a place in the “American Idol” Top 26.

In turn, each of these finalists performed for America’s vote from Aulani, a Disney Resort and Spa in Ko Olina, Hawaii. Grammy nominee Noah Cyrus and soul singer Allen Stone served as mentors. The Top 20 returned to Hollywood and continue to perform and be winnowed down until a champion is crowned. Additional mentors this season were Clay Aiken, David Archuleta, Justin Guarini, Phillip Phillips, Jordin Sparks and Catie Turner.

